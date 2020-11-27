Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Awarded More International Cargo Flights

Friday, 27 November 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has been awarded more international cargo flights under the International Air Freight Capacity (IAFC) Scheme.

This comes after the Government announced Phase Two of the IAFC scheme which runs from 1 December 2020 through to 31 March 2021. Air New Zealand will operate approximately 55 international flights per week going forward.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cargo Anna Palairet says this is great news not only for the airline but for importers and exporters wanting to get their product to key markets around the world.

“It’s great to see the extension of the IAFC scheme as it provides much-needed support and stability to New Zealand importers and exporters.

“Our flying schedule remains largely the same and it’s exciting to see new services to Guangzhou and Perth, as well as some enhancements to the ongoing schedule to improve the connectivity for South Island Exporters.

“With the festive season just around the corner, these additional flights will be instrumental in helping New Zealand exporters get their produce on holiday tables around the world. We’ll be sending more than 1000 tonnes of lamb up to the UK in time for Christmas and more than 3500 tonnes of stone fruit around the globe with a majority moving into China for the Chinese New Year.”

Since the airline started flying under the IAFC scheme in May, it has operated more than 1100 return flights, carrying over 39,000 tonnes of cargo in and out of New Zealand.

