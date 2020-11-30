Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Perceptive And Paymark Announce New Business Partnership

Monday, 30 November 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: Perceptive

Leading customer insights agency Perceptive has joined forces with New Zealand’s original fintech startup, Paymark, to provide smart data and incomparable insights for their clients.

While the two companies have been working together for the better part of 2020, this month, they are officially announcing their new business partnership. The Perceptive Paymark partnership will provide a new service, different from any traditional offering in the market.

The new service offering will produce comprehensive customer intelligence and will build a complete picture of what drives customer outcomes from an attitudinal and behavioural perspective.

Paymark covers more than 100,000 terminals, accounting for in excess of 70% of the New Zealand landscape. Over 1 Billion transactions a year goes across their network and with this they have extensive data to share.

Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive says, ‘Paymark is the New Zealand leader in electronic payment systems and has the largest transactional data set in the country. Our work with Paymark will give us access to fascinating data and intel on the way kiwis spend their money. Our insights from working with this data will help our clients gain a complete picture of their customers, and make smarter, better-informed decisions about the way they operate every facet of their business.’

‘We know that Perceptive’s insights and analysis will be incredibly beneficial to our customers. Paired with Paymark’s rich data, the collaboration will provide a very unique service that our competitors just aren’t able to offer. We’re very excited to be working with Perceptive to provide our customers with powerful data insights.” Ella Obreja Head of CX and Data Innovation

ABOUT PERCEPTIVE: Perceptive is Australasia’s leading technology-based customer insights agency. Perceptive provides research, insights, and data-driven marketing programmes to a variety of organisations across the Asia-Pacific, North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and India.

www.perceptive.co.nz

ABOUT PAYMARK: Paymark are New Zealand's leading payments innovator.

At Paymark we design, build and deliver payment solutions that help Kiwi business succeed. Whether you’re looking for in store, online or mobile payment solutions or powerful business insights, Paymark is here to help.

It's technology backed by experience.

www.paymark.co.nz

