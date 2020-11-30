Perceptive And Paymark Announce New Business Partnership

Leading customer insights agency Perceptive has joined forces with New Zealand’s original fintech startup, Paymark, to provide smart data and incomparable insights for their clients.

While the two companies have been working together for the better part of 2020, this month, they are officially announcing their new business partnership. The Perceptive Paymark partnership will provide a new service, different from any traditional offering in the market.

The new service offering will produce comprehensive customer intelligence and will build a complete picture of what drives customer outcomes from an attitudinal and behavioural perspective.

Paymark covers more than 100,000 terminals, accounting for in excess of 70% of the New Zealand landscape. Over 1 Billion transactions a year goes across their network and with this they have extensive data to share.

Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive says, ‘Paymark is the New Zealand leader in electronic payment systems and has the largest transactional data set in the country. Our work with Paymark will give us access to fascinating data and intel on the way kiwis spend their money. Our insights from working with this data will help our clients gain a complete picture of their customers, and make smarter, better-informed decisions about the way they operate every facet of their business.’

‘We know that Perceptive’s insights and analysis will be incredibly beneficial to our customers. Paired with Paymark’s rich data, the collaboration will provide a very unique service that our competitors just aren’t able to offer. We’re very excited to be working with Perceptive to provide our customers with powerful data insights.” Ella Obreja Head of CX and Data Innovation

