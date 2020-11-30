Statement Of Issues Released For NEP Acquisition Of Sky’s Outside Broadcasting Assets

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from NEP Broadcast Services New Zealand Limited seeking clearance to acquire from Sky Network Television Limited the assets of its outside broadcasting business, Outside Broadcasting Limited.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from NEP, Sky and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “NEP/Sky” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 14 December 2020, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 21 December 2020.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 19 February 2021. However, this date may be extended.

