New Name For Leading Finance House

Leading independent mortgage firm Bradley Associates has changed its name to Luminate Financial Group as it embarks on the next stage of its growth. The company also has a new website at www.luminate.co.nz

Trent Bradley, Luminate's founder and managing director, launched the business 21 years ago to help first-time home buyers and business-owners. Over more than two decades his company has helped thousands of landlords, home owners, and commercial property investors.

Trent says: “The company has come a long way. I started with a calculator and a notepad arranging mortgages in Mt Eden.”

“Today we have a large modern office in Auckland, and a team of dedicated and professional advisers helping hundreds of clients every year with their finance requirements.”

Having organically built the Newmarket-based company to its current size, and with plans to grow it even more over the coming years, Trent says the time was right to rebrand the organisation and put it on a more corporate footing – to reflect the solid standing the firm has in Auckland's finance landscape.

“We are preparing to scale up our operation and help even more borrowers and investors, so it felt right to rebrand the business for the next stage of growth,” says Trent.

Trent puts the company's strong performance down to his team's high attention to detail and success in helping clients obtain the funding they need – when they need it.

“Even though we are intermediaries we take full responsibility for each and every transaction we manage,” says Trent. “We have access to a wide range of people and organisations looking for places to put their funds to work, and that means we have a lot of flexibility when it comes to helping our clients finance their business, property purchases, refinance, and consolidate existing loans.”

To find out more visit https://luminate.co.nz/

