Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Name For Leading Finance House

Monday, 30 November 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Bradley Associates

Leading independent mortgage firm Bradley Associates has changed its name to Luminate Financial Group as it embarks on the next stage of its growth. The company also has a new website at www.luminate.co.nz

Trent Bradley, Luminate's founder and managing director, launched the business 21 years ago to help first-time home buyers and business-owners. Over more than two decades his company has helped thousands of landlords, home owners, and commercial property investors.

Trent says: “The company has come a long way. I started with a calculator and a notepad arranging mortgages in Mt Eden.”

“Today we have a large modern office in Auckland, and a team of dedicated and professional advisers helping hundreds of clients every year with their finance requirements.”

Having organically built the Newmarket-based company to its current size, and with plans to grow it even more over the coming years, Trent says the time was right to rebrand the organisation and put it on a more corporate footing – to reflect the solid standing the firm has in Auckland's finance landscape.

“We are preparing to scale up our operation and help even more borrowers and investors, so it felt right to rebrand the business for the next stage of growth,” says Trent.

Trent puts the company's strong performance down to his team's high attention to detail and success in helping clients obtain the funding they need – when they need it.

“Even though we are intermediaries we take full responsibility for each and every transaction we manage,” says Trent. “We have access to a wide range of people and organisations looking for places to put their funds to work, and that means we have a lot of flexibility when it comes to helping our clients finance their business, property purchases, refinance, and consolidate existing loans.”

To find out more visit https://luminate.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bradley Associates on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 