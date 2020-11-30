IMonitor Launches Digital Food Safety Assistant To Foster Food Safety Knowledge

OpTech company iMonitor launches a digital food safety assistant to provide food and beverage customers with easy and quick access to an extensive library of food safety resources. iMonitor’s AI chatbot comprises of 120 comprehensive articles that cover more than 400 food safety questions so far, number increasing. These also include the most common questions, such as concerning equipment maintenance, cleaning processes, safe cooking processes as well as cooling and re-heating processes.

In course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provider of food quality and safety management software has experienced a significant spike in demand for food safety information. “COVID-19 has increased overall awareness of the importance of food safety, particularly in the hospitality and food retail sectors”, says Shakeel Ahmed, Food Scientist at iMonitor. “During the lockdowns, we offered our customers online resources how to implement COVID-19 practices in their food businesses. Due to its huge success, we now expand our resources to general food safety knowledge.”

For their outstanding support to the New Zealand food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, iMonitor received the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award. The New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) acknowledged how iMonitor helped New Zealand food businesses manage their COVID-19 practices via their online resource centre and phone call consultations.



About iMonitor

Founded in 2008, Kiwi-owned OpTech company iMonitor offers automated quality monitoring and quality management solutions for manufacturers, distributors, supermarkets, pharmacies and the hospitality industry in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide. The product palette ranges from smart temperature monitoring probes and wireless sensors through food safety management apps to fully integrated quality management systems. iMonitor’s solutions are built on the concept of ISO 22000 and GMP and are compliant with FDA, European (ESMA), New Zealand and Australian food safety acts (FSANZ) as well as current industry standards such as GFSI.

