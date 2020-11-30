Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IMonitor Launches Digital Food Safety Assistant To Foster Food Safety Knowledge

Monday, 30 November 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: iMonitor

OpTech company iMonitor launches a digital food safety assistant to provide food and beverage customers with easy and quick access to an extensive library of food safety resources. iMonitor’s AI chatbot comprises of 120 comprehensive articles that cover more than 400 food safety questions so far, number increasing. These also include the most common questions, such as concerning equipment maintenance, cleaning processes, safe cooking processes as well as cooling and re-heating processes.

In course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provider of food quality and safety management software has experienced a significant spike in demand for food safety information. “COVID-19 has increased overall awareness of the importance of food safety, particularly in the hospitality and food retail sectors”, says Shakeel Ahmed, Food Scientist at iMonitor. “During the lockdowns, we offered our customers online resources how to implement COVID-19 practices in their food businesses. Due to its huge success, we now expand our resources to general food safety knowledge.”

For their outstanding support to the New Zealand food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, iMonitor received the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award. The New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) acknowledged how iMonitor helped New Zealand food businesses manage their COVID-19 practices via their online resource centre and phone call consultations.


About iMonitor

Founded in 2008, Kiwi-owned OpTech company iMonitor offers automated quality monitoring and quality management solutions for manufacturers, distributors, supermarkets, pharmacies and the hospitality industry in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide. The product palette ranges from smart temperature monitoring probes and wireless sensors through food safety management apps to fully integrated quality management systems. iMonitor’s solutions are built on the concept of ISO 22000 and GMP and are compliant with FDA, European (ESMA), New Zealand and Australian food safety acts (FSANZ) as well as current industry standards such as GFSI.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from iMonitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 