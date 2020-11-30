Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality NZ Re-establishes Accommodation Association For A Dedicated Accommodation Provider Industry Voice.

Monday, 30 November 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand today announced the re-establishment of Accommodation Association New Zealand (AANZ), to fulfil the growing demand for dedicated advocacy for the accommodation sector in this challenging climate.

As the voice of the New Zealand accommodation sector, the association will provide member advocacy on issues affecting policy and regulations with local and central government, and help to create initiatives to support and grow the accommodation sector.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Julie White says “The accommodation and hospitality tourism sectors face one of the longest recovery periods due to COVID-19. Now more than ever before, it’s absolutely critical that the accommodation industry has a united voice to address their specific needs.

Sally Attfield who recently joined Hospitality New Zealand as General Manager – Accommodation, has been tasked with leading this division of Hospitality New Zealand as the accommodation sector moves forward in a post-COVID operating environment.

Attfield comments “In launching Accommodation Association New Zealand, we endeavour to protect the interests of accommodation owners, managers, community groups and end-users across the numerous provider segments, who each have their own unique challenges.”

AANZ will be advocating for targeted sector support from central Government, the need for short-term accommodation rental regulation, workforce training, skill and capability building, direct bookings and greater engagement with local government authorities on sustainable funding options.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 