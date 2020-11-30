Results Of The 2019 School Audits

We’ve published the Results of the 2019 school audits.

This year our school audits were significantly disrupted by Covid-19. Although this affected the timeliness of reporting, we continue to see improvements in school financial reporting. The Ministry of Education has continued to make progress on the recommendations we raised in earlier reports.

We have not identified any significant issues for most of the schools we audit. In our report, we include details where we have reported on specific matters. We have issued 16 “modified” audit opinions since our last report.

We did not raise any significant sensitive expenditure matters in schools’ audit reports for the 2019 year. However, auditors still raise concerns with schools about gifts, hospitality, and travel. Most concerns raised this year related to principals’ expenses not being approved, particularly for spending on credit and debit cards.

We have provided this information to the Secretary for Education.

Our data section shows the schools that had a non-standard audit report and/or reported a breach of legislation, school by school, and the reasons for their non-standard report or breach of legislation reported.

You can download a spreadsheet of the schools audits that were not completed as at 31 October 2020.

