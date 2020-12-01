Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vintage Sport And Leisure Placed Into Liquidation

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 9:44 am
Press Release: Baker Tilly Staples Roadway

Sports festival operator Vintage Sport and Leisure (VSL) has been placed into liquidation. Tony Maginness and Jared Booth of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway have been appointed liquidators.

Founded in 2000, New Zealand-based VSL is a global sports event management business focused on the marketing and organisation of destination sports events. Since 2004 it has operated sports festivals under the Vintage Sports brand, acquiring the Golden Oldies brand from Air New Zealand in 2012. Both are directed at individuals and clubs in the 35 years and above demographic, with work currently underway planning the first Golden Oldies Association Football (Soccer) event.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the business has been devastating, given the core business is heavily dependent on international travel. However, as lockdowns and quarantine requirements lift, the business will be able to roll out more events and it is likely the impacts will be limited to FY2021,” said Maginness, Director, Specialist Services at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway.

Maginness believed there would be strong interest to buy the business.

The Golden Oldies and Vintage Sports brands are protected by trademarks in several countries and enjoy a very high level of name recognition in all key markets. The business also has an active database of more than 100,000 individuals, teams, associations, and clubs that have supported and participated in festivals ranging from rugby and netball to hockey, cricket and softball.

“It operates globally, with employees and agents in key markets. VSL is also a virtual business, not requiring office premises, and can be run entirely remotely, from anywhere in the world. With a COVID vaccine ready to be rolled out, VSL can be back up and running and profitable next year,” Maginness said.

“This is a great opportunity to buy an exciting business with experienced staff and huge growth potential at a discounted price. If local tourism is anything to go by, there is likely to be a lot of pent-up demand to travel and take part in events when the international borders open up.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Baker Tilly Staples Roadway on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 