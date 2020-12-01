Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

5 New Market-leading Partners For Russell McVeagh

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 10:02 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh has today announced the promotions of two of its standout lawyers, Michael Taylor and Simon Pilkinton, who join the firm's partnership effective 1 December 2020. The appointment of Michael and Simon continues to build depth in the firm's partnership with the appointments announced earlier this year of Kirsten Massey, Caleb Hensman and Cath Shirley-Brown. Promoted from their previous Senior Associate roles within the firm's Litigation and Environment, Planning & Natural Resources teams respectively, Michael and Simon enhance the firm's strong new line-up of 2020.

Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says that these lawyers exemplify the qualities that Russell McVeagh looks for in its leaders. "With formidable reputations, these lawyers are sought after as talent that clients want to work with. They are collaborative across our teams, while each brings a focus that enhances our ability to deliver for clients, and particularly, in our growing Infrastructure practice, " he says.

Michael Taylor, Litigation

Michael practises in commercial litigation with a focus on infrastructure, construction and information technology law. He is a highly regarded construction specialist acting for major developers, lenders and contractors in high value disputes. Previously, Michael practiced at the Commercial Bar in London for 16 years at a leading construction and IT set before joining Russell McVeagh in 2016.

"Michael is a highly regarded leader in New Zealand's construction disputes market, and his thought leadership into the causes of construction disputes in New Zealand and how they can be avoided is highlighted in the firm's recently released Construction Disputes insights report. Clients describe him as "an ideal person to work with", "fantastic capacity to absorb information" and "intelligent, reliable, calm and collected"," Mr Crotty says.

Simon Pilkinton, Environment, Planning and Natural Resources

Simon's practice focuses on advising significant infrastructure providers and major urban developers on all aspects of resource management and environmental law, with particular experience in the Public Works Act and freshwater reform.

Recognised as a Rising Star by Legal 500 for Projects and Resources Management including Environment, Simon is a home-grown Russell McVeagh talent, beginning his career at the firm as a summer clerk and then as a graduate.

"Simon is a key voice in our team that is contributing its expertise to help shape the thinking around the challenges New Zealand faces with resource use and protection (as seen in our RMA Reform Series). With RMA reform offering big opportunities for enabling a step change in planning for growth and infrastructure delivery, this is an area where our firm is positioned to play an integral role," adds Mr Crotty.

