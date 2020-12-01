Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For The Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards Fifth Year

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 10:07 am
Press Release: Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards

Entries are open for the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards 2021 which next year celebrate five years sharing ‘outstanding’ Kiwi food and drink.

Food and drink producers can enter the 2021 Awards from Tuesday 1 December and they have until Thursday 18 February 2021 to enter online at www.outstandingfoodproducer.co.nz ahead of judging on Saturday 6 March 2021.

Over the past four years over 1000 products have been assessed by a talented judging panel lead by led by advocate for NZ artisan food producers, Lauraine Jacobs. She will be supported by a team of expert food industry judges as well as sustainability specialists, Fiona Stephenson and Holly Leach from the Sustainable Business Network.

Since 2017 these Awards have given 484 medals – recognition of their dedication to creating outstanding products and providing food lovers guarantee of a great product.

Outstanding products are awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals. Gold Medal winners are assessed for the Champion and Special Awards: Emerson’s Dairy Champion, Seafood New Zealand Water Champion, Farro Earth Champion, Giesen Wines Paddock Champion and Label & Litho Drink Champion. One Outstanding NZ Food Producer is named Supreme Champion. Special awards include : NZ Life & Leisure Spirt of New Zealand Award, Outstanding Sustainability, FMCG Business Outstanding New Product, Outstanding Free-From Product and Outstanding New Business Champion.

Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards Director Kathie Bartley thanked the loyal partners who make the Awards possible; NZ Life & Leisure, Giesen Wines, Emerson’s, Farro, Seafood New Zealand, FMCG Business, Label & Litho and Coast. She noted their support was particularly encouraging this year with Covid-19 meaning the Champions Party and Winner Dinner Series had to be cancelled.

The 2021 medal winners will be named on Tuesday 23 March with Champions and Special Award Winners announced at the Champions Party at Auckland’s Glasshouse on Monday 19 April 2021.

