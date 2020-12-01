Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Winner Of The Bill Toft Award 2020 Is Bryan Crump

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: Bill Toft Awards

Bryan Crump, National Radio Nights, won the Bill Toft Award 2020 with an entry recorded in March, the night before New Zealand’s lockdown because of Covid-19.

The judges said:

"Bryan's work delivered a sense of belonging and community, a calming connection at a time of fear and uncertainty. Bryan’s intelligent way of interviewing and relating with his audience is a pleasure to listen to, and he is a worthy winner of the Bill Toft Award."

Highly commended entries were received from TVNZ broadcasters Andrew Macfarlane and Indira Stewart.

The judges said: "Andrew Macfarlane’s entry displayed originality, ability to convey complex things simply and a flair for expressive impact."

The judges said: "Indira Stewart’s entry showed poise, great emotional intelligence and an ability to achieve change through her broadcasting work."

The Bill Toft Media Award is open to broadcasters working in online and broadcasting media in New Zealand, awarded for the purpose of encouraging excellence in broadcasting in New Zealand.

Swampy Marsh, member of the Bill Toft Award judges panel, said there had been an exceptionally high standard of entries this year, indicating New Zealand’s vibrant, accomplished broadcasting sector in 2020.

