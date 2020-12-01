PepsiCo ANZ Appoints New CMO For Snacks & Beverages

Vandita Pandey - PepsiCo CMO - Snacks & Beverages

PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand has announced the appointment of Vandita Pandey to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer for both snacks and beverages.

Pandey comes from Frito-Lay (a PepsiCo company) in the United States where she has spent the last 11 years in roles that span across marketing, corporate strategy, insights and media. Her latest role was General Manager, Bare Snacks where she created and led an integrated team to build a multiple year growth strategy for the newly acquired business.

Prior to this she was Senior Director, Chief of Staff for the CMO where she was responsible for partnering and supporting the CMO and a marketing department of 250 people. Before her career at PepsiCo Pandey held analyst and equity research roles at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

In her new role, Pandey will have end-to-end marketing responsibilities to accelerate the business and deliver consistent results. She will also partner closely with commercial and sales leadership to engage with customers and drive category growth.

Pandey says she is looking forward to growing the business and the legacy of its iconic brands in ANZ.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work on some of the most loved brands in Australia and New Zealand. I’m looking forward to strengthening and further developing the snacks and beverages portfolio with the talented PepsiCo ANZ team.”

PepsiCo ANZ CEO, Danny Celoni, says Pandey’s experience and expertise will be a significant asset to the business.

“We are thrilled to have Vandita lead our marketing efforts across snacks and beverages in a newly created role that will really drive the power of one by bringing both sides of the business together for the first time,” Celoni says.

© Scoop Media

