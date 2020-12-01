Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PepsiCo ANZ Appoints New CMO For Snacks & Beverages

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: PepsiCo

Vandita Pandey - PepsiCo CMO - Snacks & Beverages

PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand has announced the appointment of Vandita Pandey to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer for both snacks and beverages.

Pandey comes from Frito-Lay (a PepsiCo company) in the United States where she has spent the last 11 years in roles that span across marketing, corporate strategy, insights and media. Her latest role was General Manager, Bare Snacks where she created and led an integrated team to build a multiple year growth strategy for the newly acquired business.

Prior to this she was Senior Director, Chief of Staff for the CMO where she was responsible for partnering and supporting the CMO and a marketing department of 250 people. Before her career at PepsiCo Pandey held analyst and equity research roles at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

In her new role, Pandey will have end-to-end marketing responsibilities to accelerate the business and deliver consistent results. She will also partner closely with commercial and sales leadership to engage with customers and drive category growth.

Pandey says she is looking forward to growing the business and the legacy of its iconic brands in ANZ.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work on some of the most loved brands in Australia and New Zealand. I’m looking forward to strengthening and further developing the snacks and beverages portfolio with the talented PepsiCo ANZ team.”

PepsiCo ANZ CEO, Danny Celoni, says Pandey’s experience and expertise will be a significant asset to the business.

“We are thrilled to have Vandita lead our marketing efforts across snacks and beverages in a newly created role that will really drive the power of one by bringing both sides of the business together for the first time,” Celoni says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PepsiCo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 