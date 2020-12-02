Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Richie And Gemma McCaw Take New Zealand To New Heights, In Support Of Domestic Tourism

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 10:28 am
Press Release: Tourism New Zealand

Bay of Plenty, 2 December, 2020 – Richie and Gemma McCaw are passionate advocates for New Zealand and in light of all that has happened this year, the pair have offered to lend a hand to support the tourism industry in its recovery.

Tourism New Zealand is working with Richie & Gemma to create content that will encourage kiwis to ‘Do Something New’, highlighting incredible experiences around the country and meeting some new and old friends along the way. The work compliments the organisation’s work to encourage domestic visitation.

To kick things off, Richie has taken NZ to new heights this morning, by doing something new – jumping out of a plane over Gemma’s hometown of Mount Maunganui, highlighting the tourism experiences and epic landscapes New Zealand is famous for. What better way to get Kiwis excited about exploring their own backyard, than All Blacks legend Richie McCaw freefalling at 15,000ft with postcard scenes of Mauao – Mt Maunganui, as the backdrop. Better yet, it was his first skydive!

“While 2020 has been a year for the books, Gemma and I have loved getting out and exploring the country – we’ve seen first-hand how much it means to tourism operators to have people through the doors, so we’ve teamed up with Tourism New Zealand to encourage Kiwis to get out and do something new,” Richie says.

Rene de Monchy, Tourism NZ Director Commercial, says,

“Domestic tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery and we are working hard to encourage New Zealanders to do something new. Despite New Zealanders doing a fantastic job getting out and about supporting New Zealand’s recovery by spending across the country there is an expected $12.9 billion dollar gap from the lack of international visitors.”

ALSO:


