InterSystems Named A Visionary In First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant For Cloud Database Management Systems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, has been named a visionary in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS).

Of the 16 vendors included, InterSystems is one of four companies positioned as a Visionary.

InterSystems IRIS® Data Platform is a unified data platform that combines high-performance concurrent analytical and transaction processing with native interoperability for all types of data to power applications in healthcare, finance and other industries. InterSystems was ranked among the highest four vendors in the Logical Data Warehouse Use Case and the Operational Intelligence Use Case.

With solutions such as InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics and IntegratedML, InterSystems IRIS enables easier development for augmented transactions. InterSystems IRIS is available on multiple public cloud marketplaces, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and has been deployed across the globe.

“Organisational resilience has been pushed to the limits this year, accelerating many digital transformation strategies. Organisations must add greater data accessibility and predictability to fuel their evolution in the ever-expanding digital world,” said Scott Gnau, InterSystems Vice President of Data Platforms. “We’ve made key investments into the development of InterSystems IRIS to enable organisations along this transformation - from new tools such as IntegratedML and InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics, to our continued focus on data interoperability. We’re proud to help power some of the world’s most mission-critical applications and will continue to arm our customers with the tools and capabilities required to enable an agile and resilient organisation.”

InterSystems was also recognised as a 2019 and 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Operational Database Management Systems. Read the reviews on InterSystems IRIS data platform here.

A complimentary copy of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS can be viewed here. More information on InterSystems IRIS can be found at www.InterSystems.com/IRIS.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

InterSystems was named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS). The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/operational-dbms

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

