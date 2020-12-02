Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lifestyle Venture, Wine Not?

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Bridge Estate

A fantastic lifestyle opportunity in the heart of the East Coast wine-producing region is set to attract interest from across the country, says Bayleys Gisborne salesperson Jenny Murray.

“The character property at 16 Riverpoint Road, Matawhero typifies the relaxed atmosphere Gisborne is famous for while providing an exceptional home, lifestyle and business opportunity,” she adds.

Bridge Estate

Spanning nearly 8,000sqm (more or less) across the Waipaoa Bridge on the site of the Old Bridge Hotel, the property is offered for sale by auction at 1pm on 11 December.

“Shaped like a lightning bolt with dual frontage to Wharerata Road the site comprises two structures; a cellar door and accommodation plus generous outdoor entertaining and car parking areas,” Ms Murray says.

“Presently operating as Bridge Estate, a boutique entertainment venue just minutes’ from central Gisborne, there is potential for the new owner to capitalise on established patronage and expand into events such as weddings and concerts in the future.”

The property has been a favoured site of the local wine and food festival in previous years.

Onsite buildings include the stables/cellar door, covered alfresco area and a new outbuilding, offering accommodation for owners or to be utilized for guests.

“Recent upgrades to the premises have enhanced the character features and improved site useability, including the outdoor entertaining area, kitchen upgrades and continued works to relocate the cottage and provide onsite accommodation,” Ms Murray says.

The stables, clad in native-timber, were relocated and converted for use as a cellar door and covered verandah extension in 2013.

“Interior facilities include provision for an airy tasting room where guests can enjoy locally produced wine, food and other beverages,” Ms Murray says.

“There is also a large kitchen and storage with additional space in an overhead loft that could be further developed into additional accommodation.”

“Adjacent to the stables runs a covered alfresco area offering the ability to host large numbers of guests for casual or seated hospitality and events.”

“The timber rafters and gabled ceiling provides a barn-style aesthetic fitting with existing character elements and the property’s natural surroundings,” Ms Murray says.

“Tastefully decorated to keep architectural continuity, the outbuilding features white weatherboard with charcoal grey accents,” Ms Murray says.

It comprises three bedrooms, bathroom facilities and covered timber wrap-around decking.

“Providing an easy-going rustic atmosphere, the property has been thoughtfully designed for lifestyle lovers looking for a sunny position amongst the vines,” Ms Murray says.

“Opportunity exists to adapt or grow the current business operations by scaling up the hospitality and events arm and promoting the guest accommodation,” she adds.

“The property benefits from fertile soil and a preferable climate, naturally lending it to wine production for a hobby viticulturist or someone more serious about turning established grapes into a boutique wine business,” she says.

“Currently the cellar door showcases local wines from those vineyards that do not have their own cellar door/tasting room, and the grapevines provide an attractive backdrop with the bonus of offering the new owner the ability to produce their own limited edition label.”

Chattels received in the sale include an extensive list of outdoor furniture, some whiteware, appliances including a beer and wine fridge, serving crockery, event-style marquees and beds.

As the first city in the world to see the sun, Te Tai Rawhiti or the ‘Coast of the Sunrise’ is famous for its lifestyle offerings, enhanced by more than 2,200 sunshine hours each year.

Fine weather and fertile clay loam soil have seen the East Coast region contribute significantly to New Zealand’s primary industries; horticulture, viticulture, farming, forestry and fishing.

“Increasing opportunities and the ability to work remotely in the face of COVID-19 disruption has seen more urban residents make inquiries about lifestyle properties in the regions,” Ms Murray says.

“Gisborne is New Zealand’s third-largest wine producer with a warm climate benefitting from a sheltered position with an abundance of sunshine hours and welcome Pacific breeze that continues to bring new interest,” she adds.

Well-regarded for its chardonnay, viognier and Bordeaux red varieties, the region is also the home of an evolving organic and biodynamic wine industry.

“Residents enjoy spectacular golden-sand beaches and quaint cafes that dot the Pacific Coast Highway, while new cycle and hiking trails provide adventures for the more extreme,” Ms Murray says.

The Gisborne District’s current population is just under 50,000 people, predicted to increase by close to 10 percent over the next 26 years.

16 Riverpoint Road, Matawhero, Gisborne is scheduled for sale by auction at 1pm on Friday 11 December 2020 at 10 Reads Quay, Gisborne.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 