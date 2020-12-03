Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

November 2020 New Vehicles Sales Rebound Slightly But Still Down On 2019

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that November 2020 registrations of new vehicles remains lower than this time last year but is slightly stronger than recent months. November registrations came in at 14.2% below November 2019 with 11,889 vehicles registered, down 1,961 units on the same month last year.

“Year to date the market is down 22.5%, which is a better result than anticipated back April when we were in the depths of the Covid-19 lockdown period.”

Key points

  • Overall November 2020 registrations of 11,889 vehicles were down 14.1% (1,961 units) on the same month in 2019.
  • There were 142 pure electric vehicles, 92 PHEV’s and 1,089 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.
  • The MG ZS EV entered the market with 60 units registered for the month.
  • The market overall to the end of November is down 22.5% (32,364 units) on the first eleven months of 2019. It was down 23.5% at the end of October.
  • Registration of 8,036 passenger and SUVs for November 2020 were down 16.6% (1,604 units) on 2019 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 3,853 were down 8.5% (357 units) compared to November 2019.
  • The top three models for the month of November were the Ford Ranger (1,006 units), followed by the new model Toyota Hilux (636 units) with the Toyota RAV4 in third place (511 units).

Market leaders in November

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 19% market share (2,311 units), followed by Ford with 13% (1,524 units) and Mitsubishi in third spot also with 11% market share (1,263 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota regained the market leader position for passenger and SUV registrations with 18% market share (1,452 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 12% (927 units) and then Kia with 9% market share (735 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (511 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (394 units) and the Mitsubishi ASX (369 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford regained the market lead with 28% market share (1,094 units) followed by Toyota with 22% (859 units) and Mitsubishi third with 9% market share (336 units).

The Ford Ranger regained the top spot for the month of November as the bestselling commercial model with 26% share (1,006 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 17% share (636 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 8% market share (300 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in November

The top spot went to the SUV medium vehicles with 20% share followed by SUV Compact also with 20% market share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 14% share.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Industry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 