NZNO Chief Executive Memo Musa To Resign

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The Board of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) regrets to announce the resignation of NZNO Chief Executive Memo Musa.

NZNO President Heather Symes said Mr Musa, who took up the Chief Executive role in May 2013, has provided much needed stability to NZNO over the time of his tenure.

"Memo has improved the organisation’s strategic direction, and his work has substantially helped strengthen our national and international union and nursing alliances, which has enabled more open and collaborative engagement. He has continued to support members through some significant events, such as the industrial action of 2018 and the impact of COVID-19 on the nursing profession.

"He has shown staunch support for his team and a genuine willingness to do the right thing for members. We are grateful for his resilience, professionalism and commitment to the organisation."

Mr Musa, a registered mental health nurse, is leaving to become Chief Executive Officer for Platform/Atamira Trust, which works with organisations providing support to people and their whānau who are directly impacted by mental health and addiction. His last day with NZNO will be 26 February 2021.

Ms Symes said the Board and all of NZNO wish Mr Musa and his family well with this new opportunity.

"We are sure Memo will continue to make a significant contribution to health care in Aotearoa New Zealand in this new role and in all his future endeavours. Considering NZNO is very active in the mental health nursing realm, it is very likely our paths will continue to cross and we look forward to that."

She said the Board will soon commence the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive.

