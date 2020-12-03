46-year High For New Home Consents

Almost 38,000 new homes were consented in the year to October 2020, the highest number since 1974, boosted by more townhouses, flats, and units, Stats NZ said today.

The number of new homes consented in the year to October 2020 was 37,981, up 2.8 percent from 2019.

“Annual new homes consented reached 37,000 late in 2019 and are now close to 38,000 for the first time in decades,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story, information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

