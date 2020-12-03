Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Top 200 Winners Announced For 2020

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Deloitte

The winners of the 2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards were announced today at a ceremony in Auckland celebrating exceptional New Zealand businesses and business leaders, and their focus on resilience and rebuilding for the future.

At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has challenged even the strongest of businesses, this year’s winners have been recognised for their outstanding leadership, commercial strength, and agility.

Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said the organisations and individuals receiving awards had demonstrated their resilience, commitment to business and the drive to succeed.

“Today’s winners represent the very best of New Zealand business, and have shown exceptional leadership and astute business prowess to deliver a strong performance even in difficult times,” said O’Sullivan.

The Deloitte Top 200 judges awarded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company of the Year, with CEO Lewis Gradon also winning Chief Executive of the Year.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had a “standout performance this year,” said judge Neil Paviour-Smith.

“Strong growth in global markets was underpinned by continued investment in innovation and development, while also ensuring life-saving products could be delivered to market during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Chief Executive of the Year Lewis Gradon’s “wide knowledge of the company and his insightful COVID-19 business decisions gave him the edge to take out the title for 2020,” said judge Ross George.

The title of 2020 Visionary Leader of the Year was awarded to Ian Taylor, a remarkable New Zealand entrepreneur whose pioneering work in the field of computer animation is internationally renowned.

Deloitte Chief Executive Thomas Pippos said “we are always inspired by the high calibre of the Top 200 winners. This is especially so in 2020, with these individuals and organisations rising to the challenge of operating in a COVID-19 world and utilising the opportunity to reset, reconnect and rebuild for the future.”

The awards would not be possible without the support of award partners NZ Herald Premium, ServiceNow, 2degrees, Chapman Tripp, BusinessNZ and Deloitte Digital.

2020 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners

Company of the Year

Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Finalists:

  • Zespri
  • Delegat Group Limited

Chief Executive of the Year

Winner: Lewis Gradon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Finalists:

  • Daniel Mathieson, Zespri
  • Greg Lowe, Beca

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Winner: Tim Williams, Mainfreight

Finalists:

  • Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Xero
  • Murray Annabell, Delegat Group Limited

Chairperson of the Year

Winner: Liz Coutts, Ports of Auckland, Skellerup Holdings, EBOS Group

Finalists:

  • John Loughlin, Powerco
  • Patrick Strange, Chorus, Auckland International Airport

Sustainable Business Leadership

Winner: Beca

Finalists:

  • Kathmandu
  • Vector

Best Growth Strategy

Winner: Xero

Finalists:

  • Bunnings
  • Beca

Most Improved Performance

Winner: Chorus

Finalists:

  • AsureQuality
  • 2degrees

Young Executive of the Year

Winner: Lucie Drummond, Mercury

Finalists:

  • Matthew Ross, Infratil
  • Craig Ward, Kiwi Wealth

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Winner: SkyCity Entertainment Group

Finalists:

  • Kathmandu
  • Synlait Milk

Visionary Leader

Winner: Ian Taylor


Deloitte means Deloitte Limited (in its own capacity for assurance services, otherwise as trustee for the Deloitte Trading Trust)

Navigating COVID-19: read the latest updates from our experts


 

