REINZ Launches New Beginner’s Guide To Property Management

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 4:26 pm
REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is pleased to announce that it has today launched a new Beginner’s Guide to Property Management which aims to provide new property managers with the knowledge and credentials they need to get started and succeed in the profession.

The course is designed and written by experts and it sets out simply, the many aspects of the role in an easy-to-use guide, which new or existing property managers can study in their own time using a quiz at the end of each section to test their expanded knowledge.

It can also be used by managers as a great induction course for new starters to a team.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says that property managers who take their role and learning seriously will find that the course will put them in good stead to add value to their customers. It will also arm them with the knowledge they need to ensure their landlords don’t end up being fined for failing to follow and adhere to relevant legislation.

“It all comes down to good communication and that’s something we have stressed right throughout the five modules, which make up the course,” points out Norwell.

“Recently there have been a number of legislative amendments and reforms to tenancy law including the Healthy Homes Standards and the new Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020. This has meant that landlords and property managers have had to continuously keep up with these changes, so to support the wider industry, we’ve put a lot of thought into ensuring these changes are covered in the course,” she continues.

Around 35% of New Zealanders currently live in rental properties, but the property management profession has had no regulation for the past 12 years meaning that almost anybody has been able to become a property manager with no training or qualifications.

However, as new rules and regulations are potentially going to be introduced at some point in the near future, the need for comprehensively training property managers to understand the current requirements and keep up with the recent changes has become apparent – as has the importance of promoting best practice.

“We feel that a course like this will be well received, given that the roles and responsibility of property managers have expanded so much over the years; and we are confident that people working in the property management industry will see the REINZ name and feel assured that this is a comprehensive and high-quality offering. It is also a perfect lead into the New Zealand Certificate in Residential Property Management Qualification (Level 4).

“We really want to assist people in the property management profession because we see that as a big part of our role, and we think it’s time for everybody to lift their standards before regulation comes into effect,” continues Norwell.

“Our aim is for this course to become an industry ‘ABC’, and it will be updated regularly to keep learners up-to-speed with future changes,” concludes Norwell.

