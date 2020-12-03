Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand From The Long White Clouds

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Webb's

“This was the first-time people where seeing their cities from the sky.” – Ben Erren Head of Decorative Arts, Webb’s

Almost 200 rare and historically significant photographs showcasing New Zealand landscapes from the clouds go up for sale in a Webb’s online auction from today, closing Tuesday December 8th at 8pm.

This single owner collection of repatriated mid-century aerial photography by Victor Carlyle Browne fully captures the expansive cross section of New Zealand’s topography. From breathtaking snow-capped mountains of the Southern Alps, to the sweeping golden beaches of the upper north. Also included in the sale are several images snapped a little closer to land, but still certain to evoke nostalgia. These include the Surf Lifesaving School at Te Onepoto through to an electric finish of thoroughbreds at Addington. Throughout the collection, the captivating stills transcend the historical nature of the genre.

The photography offered in this sale is widely regarded as some of the earliest aerial photography taken of Aotearoa, with many concurring Browne as being the most prolific in the genre. Their importance serves as a zeitgeist to the cultural and physical landscape of New Zealand at the time in which they were taken.

His aerial photography career began as a young man in 1925 when he came to Christchurch to take photos for a new publication “New Zealand from the Air” a pioneer journal of its time. With his pilot Captain A. Bradshaw, Vic Browne traversed the entire country, North Cape to Stewart Island taking many thousands of pictures.

Many of the photos taken by Browne comprise stunning views of the Southern Alps, covering mountains, rivers, lakes and glaciers. He also covered most New Zealand towns and cities from the air. Whereas White’s Aviation were strong in the North Island Vic Browne was King of the South. But both photographers also ventured into the other’s territory each getting stunning shots.

Vic Browne flew (as photographer) with the Canterbury Aero Club for 45 years from 1925 and was made a life member. At the time of his death in 1980 the vice-president of the Canterbury Aero Club noted that “Nobody has photographed New Zealand as extensively as Vic Browne”.

90 . V.C. BROWNE 
Downtown Auckland 
Gelatin silver print 
150 x 200mm
EST . $100 - $200
66 . V.C. BROWNE 
Shotover River 
Gelatin silver print 
150 x 200mm
EST . $100 - $200

To view the Catalogue and to bid online, visit: https://auctions.webbs.co.nz/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/302

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Webb's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 