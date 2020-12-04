Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Social Commerce Market To Reach $604.5 Billion In 2027

Friday, 4 December 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The growth in online shopping has led to the acceleration of alternative shopping habits like social commerce. Growing at a 31.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2027, the global social commerce market is estimated to grow to $604.5 billion by 2027.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Stock Apps, 15% of eCommerce companies worldwide are already selling on social media while 25% are planning to start.

Chinese Social Commerce Market Worth At Least $103 Billion in 2027

Research and Markets projected that the Chinese social commerce market will be worth $103.3 billion by 2027. The eMarketer outlook was vastly more optimistic, projecting that the market’s value will be $242.41 billion in 2020. By 2023, it estimates that the figure will have doubled to $474.81 billion. The report projects that by the end of 2020, the country will have 357.2 million social buyers. That would be 30.6% of the population. Based on Statista’s estimate, the figure could be much higher, at 713 million.

On the other hand, the US has been far behind China in social commerce sales. In 2019, US social commerce sales totaled $19.42 billion against China’s $186.04 billion according to eMarketer, nearly 10 times smaller.

Walmart and Facebook are among the US companies embracing the trend. Walmart announced plans to buy a 7.5% stake in TikTok.

For some perspective, Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok had 600 million daily active users as of August 2020. It had over 22 million active creators at the time who made $6.15 billion in the previous 12 months. In 2021, the company’s revenue target for creators is $11.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Facebook Shop is similar to Taobao Live, allowing businesses to go live and feature products. Notably, at the peak of the lockdown in February 2020, its streaming events increased by 110%. Taobao Live GMV surpassed $53.2 billion in revenue for the 12-month period which ended on September 30, 2020 according to China Internet Watch.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://stockapps.com/global-social-commerce-market-to-reach-604-5-billion-in-2027/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 