Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amalgamation Of Property Investors' Associations In Wellington

Friday, 4 December 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: NZPIF

The New Zealand Property Investors’ Federation (NZPIF) is delighted to announce the amalgamation of Capital and Wellington Property Investors’ Associations. The new association will continue under the name of Wellington Property Investors’ Association.

“After months of consultation with members and the respective executive committees, it was decided that combining the associations was the best solution for property investors in the Wellington area,” said Sharon Cullwick, NZPIF executive officer.

Tony Alexander will be the guest speaker at the first amalgamated meeting to be held on Tuesday 9th February 2021 at 7.15pm. More details about this event can be found at https://wellington.nzpif.org.nz/

Although the Capital Property Investors’ Association will be wound up, all members, including Life and Honorary members, will be automatically transferred to the new association. Wellington Property Investors’ Association members will also automatically become members of the new association.

The new Wellington Property Investors’ Association will cater for all property investors in the Wellington area with the mission to provide inspiration, education, and support. The executive committee will continue to deliver value to their members through monthly meetings, guest speaker events, zoom meetings, the monthly magazine NZ Property Investor and social catch-ups.

The new combined association will host the 2021 NZPIF Conference to be held in October. This will bring property investors to Wellington from around the country and will be the highlight of the year

“NZPIF would like to thank all of those involved in making this possible and wish the new association every success in the future,” said Cullwick.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZPIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 