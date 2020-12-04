Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gil Meron Named Sprout Chief Executive

Friday, 4 December 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: SPROUT

Marcel van den Assum, Chair of Sprout is pleased to announce that Gil Meron has been appointed Chief Executive of Sprout as someone who will help grow the agtech and foodtech sectors and says that “Gil brings global innovation, leadership credentials and investment experience which alongside the proven local team, establishes Sprout as the “go to” investor in deep tech Agri and Food sector ventures.”

Gil is thrilled to lead the Sprout team and adds that "the agtech and foodtech sectors are experiencing tectonic shifts, felt by many 'big food’ companies. The 'Mega trends' including the shift away from animal protein, the growing concern over the environmental impacts of farming and food production, and the consumer demand for cheap, fresh and healthy food are both opportunities and threats for the sector and for the technologies driving it.”

"After years of work in this space in technology hot spots such as Israel, the US and UK, I am very excited about the opportunity in New Zealand. With a team of such calibre as we have in Sprout, and with my experience and network, I am sure we can help local entrepreneurs build ground breaking technologies on a global scale.”

Gil is bringing his family to New Zealand where his understanding of the culture stems from spending four months travelling from Cape Reinga to Stewart Island. Gil will use his credentials of an MBA from the London School of Business his experience at IBM, The Boston Consulting Group and co-founding Yarden Group, the boutique management consultancy and investment firm as well as work with Finistere Ventures. Gil will begin to add value to the Sprout entrepreneurs and partners from 1 February 2021.

Sprout is an agtech and foodtech business accelerator and investor that helps entrepreneurs grow. Sprout backs bold entrepreneurs who are committed to building solutions for problems that reach from farm to fork. Sprout’s goals include growing their investor network globally and creating a space to commercialise world-class IP, among other things.

