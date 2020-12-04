Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: 'The Future Of Blockchain: The Case Of Neo3'

Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with NEO, "The future of blockchain: the case of NEO3" on 3rd of Dec, 2020. It will be held from 3PM Singapore/Beijing time.

NEO, also known as Ethereum in China, launched the mainnet three years ago and has been in stable operation for over three years. This year, NEO announces the NEO3 testnet, which further enhances network security and governance.

In this webinar, we will talk about recent NEO efforts, focusing on NEO3 functions and smart contract systems. In addition, NEO's participation in BSN (Business Service Network, an organization that promotes blockchain strategy in China) and will also introduce IWA (InterWork Alliance, an NPO that promotes blockchain innovation, in which Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Nasdaq, etc. participate).

Moonstake and NEO signed a partnership in July this year with the aim of promoting staking activity together with developing blockchain. Please Join us for a joint webinar with NEO, a leader in the global blockchain industry.

About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "The future of blockchain: the case of Neo"

DATE & TIME : 3rd of Dec, 3PM in Singapore/Beijing time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake

Denis Suslov, Neo Ecosystem Growth Manager

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

Neo3

Neo File System

Neo decentralized identity

Organizations that Neo joined recently: BSN (China) and IntertWork Alliance (USA)

Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AWAeDMySTeuq7OWHxXx9LA

© Scoop Media

