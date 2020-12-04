Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

INZBC Holds Diwali Meet For Networking, Business Leaders And Dignitaries Engage For Promoting India – NZ Relations.

Friday, 4 December 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: India New Zealand Business Council

The India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) held its much awaited India Unplugged series in Christchurch at the Canterbury Club, on 1st December 2020. The event hosted dignitaries from all different parts of Canterbury and New Zealand, which included the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Muktesh Pardeshi and Mrs Pradeshi, Second Secretary Paramjeet Singh and Information and communication officer Ms Kiren Rawat. The Canterbury region was represented by Leeann Watson CEO of Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce, NZTE and South Island businesses.

INZBC took this opportunity to host the dignitaries with the common interest of promoting trade between both the nations. Christchurch Chapter Head, Sandeep Sharma, opened the event introducing INZBC followed by video message from INZBC Chair, Sameer Handa and Ralph Hays (Trade Commissioner and Consul General for South Asia, NZTE).

Muktesh Pardeshi in his keynote to the audience emphasised on “moving beyond transactional business to forming partnerships with Indian companies”.

He also mentioned about the importance of people-to-people partnerships for success of trade between India and NZ.

Leeann Watson, CEO of Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce was also one of the speakers and panelists. She extended full support to INZBC local chapter and spoke about exploring ways to working together in the New Year. She also urged the traders to “include young businesses in the arena as they are the future of our nations”.

The event also included a productive panel discussion between the Indian High Commissioner, Leeann Watson, Jo Pennycuick, director of Redesign Group and Lee Robinson from Canterbury Cricket.

Jo shared her experience of working in India for over a decade, advising businesses to go to India for “the right reason and with a long-term commitment to the market”.

Lee Robinson, spoke about the development of the Hagley Oval in Christchurch into a first class international cricket ground to help build people to people contact.

The evening came to a closing with Robert Barker, Ex-Chairperson of INZBC giving closing remarks and vote of thanks.

This was the second physical event of the year of INZBC, due to COVID. Even during these testing times, INZBC has continued to keep the engagement alive between both the trading partners, via webinars and online B2B meetings. The first physical meeting was held last month in Auckland.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from India New Zealand Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 