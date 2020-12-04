Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2020 - Winners Announced

Congratulations to the team at ANZ Investments taking out this year’s coveted Fund Manager of the Year 2020 Award. Since the 2016 FundSource Awards ANZ Investments have consistently been shortlisted, finalists and winners in several sectors. In a year that squarely falls in to the “interesting” category ANZ Investments have again shown strong performance across the sectors.

The awards are powered by Research IP and FE fundinfo data, and are based on one-year returns and a number of other factors to ensure the winners and funds shortlisted in each category were not “one-hit wonders”.

“Research IP is cognisant that investors may choose a fund because it is award winning and Good Returns wants to acknowledge outstanding performance in the last 12 months, but through Research IP’s rigorous process, we can ensure the best managers are awarded each year.”, said Research IP managing director Darren Howlin.

This year’s awards featured a new Adviser Choice category for KiwiSaver, purely driven by financial adviser voting, and the introduction of the Responsible Investment category. Howlin said “while factors are captured in our qualitative research, it was important to recognise the achievements of New Zealand fund managers, who are at the cutting edge of responsible investing”.

More than 1,000 votes were cast this year. Advisers chose Milford Asset Management in the fixed interest category; Mint Asset Management in property and infrastructure; Fisher Funds for equities; and Booster in the KiwiSaver category. Howlin said “This is a strong endorsement from the users of fund managers in the industry, where we aim to make the awards more inclusive”.

A special mention also to the Fund Manager of the Year finalists. This was a very close year, where each Finalist had strong presence of short listed, Finalist and Sector Winners. Fisher, Harbour and Smartshares should be very proud of their achievement across categories. A half a percent here or there was largely the difference between being shortlisted, finalist and winner in most categories. The Fund Manager of the Year is built around consistently being present in sector categories and transitioning to finalist and then hopefully a win or two along the way. Consistency is very important to the process, one hit wonders is not what the Awards aims to produce, rather we aim to shine a light on strong reliable performance across sectors, for clients to invest in with confidence.

In what may be the last year in Boutique Fund Manager of the Year, congratulations to Quay Street on a very close call for taking out the title this year, and to Castle Point and Mint for their strong client focused outcomes.

The Longevity Award is not a reflection on Mint’s Mr Boyles’ industry tenure, rather the transition from income and fixed interest classes producing the stronger risk adjusted return over the longer term. Not just New Zealand Equities, but Australian and global equities were represented in this category. Congratulations to Mint for an outstanding achievement.

“We look forward to the 2021 Awards, which hopefully will be a little more personal next time around.”, Howlin said.

All the award winners and finalists, as well as a recording of the event are available at https://research-ip.com/awards/fmoy-awards-2020/.

Announcing the Winners and Finalists

Global Fixed Interest Fund of the Year - Nikko AM Global Bond

ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class International Fixed Interest

Premium Asia Income

Russell Investments Global Fixed Interest

Australasian Fixed Interest Fund of the Year - Harbour New Zealand Core Fixed Interest

Harbour New Zealand Corporate Bond

Nikko AM NZ Bond

Smartshares NZ Bond

Global Property & Infrastructure Fund of the Year - Fisher Property & Infrastructure

Magellan Infrastructure

Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure

Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Hedged II

Australasian Property Fund of the Year - ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class Property Securities

Forsyth Barr Listed Property

Mint Australasian Property

Salt Enhanced Property

Alternatives Fund of the Year - Castle Point Ranger

Castle Point 5 Oceans

Pathfinder Global Water

Salt Long Short

Global Equities Fund of the Year - Hyperion Global Growth Companies

Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity Growth

Platinum Asia

Smartshares US Large Growth

Australian Equities Fund of the Year - Hyperion Australian Growth Companies

AMP Capital Australian Shares

Fisher Australian Growth

Pengana Australian Equities

Australasian Equities Fund of the Year - AMP Capital Ethical Leaders NZ Shares

Fisher Trans Tasman Equity Trust

Mint Australasian Equity

Pie Growth 2

New Zealand Equities Fund of the Year - Smartshares NZ Top 10

AMP Capital NZ Shares

ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class New Zealand Share

QuayStreet New Zealand Equity

Diversified Fund of the Year – QuayStreet Asset Management

ANZ Investment Funds

BT Westpac

Mercer

Responsible Investment Manager of the Year - Pathfinder Asset Management

AMP Capital

Harbour Asset Management

Milford Asset Management

Adviser Choice – Equities

Fisher Funds Management

Adviser Choice – Fixed Income

Milford Asset Management

Adviser Choice – Property and Infrastructure

Magellan Asset Management

Adviser Choice – Kiwisaver

Booster Investment Management

Longevity Award - Mint Australasian Equity

AMP Capital Ethical Leaders NZ Shares

Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity Growth

QuayStreet New Zealand Equity

Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - QuayStreet Asset Management

Castle Point Funds Management

Mint Asset Management

KiwiSaver Manager of the Year - Simplicity KiwiSaver

ANZ Kiwisaver

Fisher Funds KiwiSaver

Milford KiwiSaver

Fund Manager of the Year - ANZ Investments

Fisher Funds Management

Harbour Asset Management

Smartshares

Congratulations to all the award winners, finalists and fund managers shortlisted for the 2020 Awards.

Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success after previously powering the NZX’s FundSource Awards for four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.

