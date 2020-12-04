Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2020 - Winners Announced
Congratulations to the team at ANZ Investments taking out this year’s coveted Fund Manager of the Year 2020 Award. Since the 2016 FundSource Awards ANZ Investments have consistently been shortlisted, finalists and winners in several sectors. In a year that squarely falls in to the “interesting” category ANZ Investments have again shown strong performance across the sectors.
The awards are powered by Research IP and FE fundinfo data, and are based on one-year returns and a number of other factors to ensure the winners and funds shortlisted in each category were not “one-hit wonders”.
“Research IP is cognisant that investors may choose a fund because it is award winning and Good Returns wants to acknowledge outstanding performance in the last 12 months, but through Research IP’s rigorous process, we can ensure the best managers are awarded each year.”, said Research IP managing director Darren Howlin.
This year’s awards featured a new Adviser Choice category for KiwiSaver, purely driven by financial adviser voting, and the introduction of the Responsible Investment category. Howlin said “while factors are captured in our qualitative research, it was important to recognise the achievements of New Zealand fund managers, who are at the cutting edge of responsible investing”.
More than 1,000 votes were cast this year. Advisers chose Milford Asset Management in the fixed interest category; Mint Asset Management in property and infrastructure; Fisher Funds for equities; and Booster in the KiwiSaver category. Howlin said “This is a strong endorsement from the users of fund managers in the industry, where we aim to make the awards more inclusive”.
A special mention also to the Fund Manager of the Year finalists. This was a very close year, where each Finalist had strong presence of short listed, Finalist and Sector Winners. Fisher, Harbour and Smartshares should be very proud of their achievement across categories. A half a percent here or there was largely the difference between being shortlisted, finalist and winner in most categories. The Fund Manager of the Year is built around consistently being present in sector categories and transitioning to finalist and then hopefully a win or two along the way. Consistency is very important to the process, one hit wonders is not what the Awards aims to produce, rather we aim to shine a light on strong reliable performance across sectors, for clients to invest in with confidence.
In what may be the last year in Boutique Fund Manager of the Year, congratulations to Quay Street on a very close call for taking out the title this year, and to Castle Point and Mint for their strong client focused outcomes.
The Longevity Award is not a reflection on Mint’s Mr Boyles’ industry tenure, rather the transition from income and fixed interest classes producing the stronger risk adjusted return over the longer term. Not just New Zealand Equities, but Australian and global equities were represented in this category. Congratulations to Mint for an outstanding achievement.
“We look forward to the 2021 Awards, which hopefully will be a little more personal next time around.”, Howlin said.
All the award winners and finalists, as well as a recording of the event are available at https://research-ip.com/awards/fmoy-awards-2020/.
Announcing the Winners and Finalists
Global Fixed Interest Fund of the Year - Nikko AM Global Bond
- ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class International Fixed Interest
- Premium Asia Income
- Russell Investments Global Fixed Interest
Australasian Fixed Interest Fund of the Year - Harbour New Zealand Core Fixed Interest
- Harbour New Zealand Corporate Bond
- Nikko AM NZ Bond
- Smartshares NZ Bond
Global Property & Infrastructure Fund of the Year - Fisher Property & Infrastructure
- Magellan Infrastructure
- Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure
- Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Hedged II
Australasian Property Fund of the Year - ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class Property Securities
- Forsyth Barr Listed Property
- Mint Australasian Property
- Salt Enhanced Property
Alternatives Fund of the Year - Castle Point Ranger
- Castle Point 5 Oceans
- Pathfinder Global Water
- Salt Long Short
Global Equities Fund of the Year - Hyperion Global Growth Companies
- Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity Growth
- Platinum Asia
- Smartshares US Large Growth
Australian Equities Fund of the Year - Hyperion Australian Growth Companies
- AMP Capital Australian Shares
- Fisher Australian Growth
- Pengana Australian Equities
Australasian Equities Fund of the Year - AMP Capital Ethical Leaders NZ Shares
- Fisher Trans Tasman Equity Trust
- Mint Australasian Equity
- Pie Growth 2
New Zealand Equities Fund of the Year - Smartshares NZ Top 10
- AMP Capital NZ Shares
- ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class New Zealand Share
- QuayStreet New Zealand Equity
Diversified Fund of the Year – QuayStreet Asset Management
- ANZ Investment Funds
- BT Westpac
- Mercer
Responsible Investment Manager of the Year - Pathfinder Asset Management
- AMP Capital
- Harbour Asset Management
- Milford Asset Management
Adviser Choice – Equities
- Fisher Funds Management
Adviser Choice – Fixed Income
- Milford Asset Management
Adviser Choice – Property and Infrastructure
- Magellan Asset Management
Adviser Choice – Kiwisaver
- Booster Investment Management
Longevity Award - Mint Australasian Equity
- AMP Capital Ethical Leaders NZ Shares
- Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity Growth
- QuayStreet New Zealand Equity
Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - QuayStreet Asset Management
- Castle Point Funds Management
- Mint Asset Management
KiwiSaver Manager of the Year - Simplicity KiwiSaver
- ANZ Kiwisaver
- Fisher Funds KiwiSaver
- Milford KiwiSaver
Fund Manager of the Year - ANZ Investments
- Fisher Funds Management
- Harbour Asset Management
- Smartshares
Congratulations to all the award winners, finalists and fund managers shortlisted for the 2020 Awards.
Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success after previously powering the NZX’s FundSource Awards for four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.