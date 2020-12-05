Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Organisations Upended By COVID-19; But Directors See Glimmers Of Hope Ahead

Saturday, 5 December 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

COVID-19 had a starring role in the Institute of Directors’ (IoD) and ASB’s 2020 Director Sentiment Survey, with reverberations from the global pandemic still being felt at both a strategic and operational level. Although, not always in a bad way.

In the annual survey, which takes the pulse of New Zealand’s governance community, 60% of respondents said their organisation was adversely affected by COVID-19; although, 22% said the impact had been positive. In addition, 26% cited the pandemic as their single biggest risk factor, almost twice the rate of the next-biggest concern (labour).

“2020 has been tough for all New Zealanders, so it’s hardly surprising that the year’s unparalleled events have weighed heavily on every aspect of organisational governance,” says IoD Governance Leadership Centre and Membership General Manager Felicity Caird.

“However, we’re heartened by signs of optimism. Half of directors expected their organisation to perform better over the year ahead, while more than three quarters were confident it could survive another lockdown. This reflects New Zealand’s collective success in containing the pandemic, as well as the resilience and fortitude of our organisations and their workforces.

“The crisis also accelerated progress in some key areas of governance, with lockdown in particular intensifying boards’ focus on things like staff welfare, as well as their own adaptability,” Caird says.

Eighty-one percent of directors surveyed said their board had discussed workplace mental health and wellbeing issues (up from 62% last year). Meanwhile, most (83%) said their boards were more flexible and adaptive than they were last year, with many planning to keep meeting online in the future.

Economic pressures

Directors were more circumspect on the economy, both at home and abroad. Sixty-three percent of survey respondents expected the domestic economy to weaken over the coming year; with half saying uncertainty around global growth was one of our biggest economic impediments.

ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley says ambiguity will cloud the economic outlook for a while yet, though there is scope for cautious optimism.

“Green shoots have started to appear in the domestic economy. Retail spending, exports and overall GDP are off the lows they reached during peak disruption earlier this year, while the housing market is booming. Since the survey, we’ve also had outcomes in both our own election as well as in the US, which is a confidence boost in itself.

“On the other hand, our borders are closed until further notice and we probably haven’t seen the end of restructuring and job losses. Weighty questions remain about the direction of global trade and large swathes of the world continue to grapple with the pandemic. However, remarkable progress on vaccines is a valid source of hope. If that plays out as expected we could be in for a healthier 2021 in every sense,” Tuffley says.

Greater risks, more liability

The survey also highlighted directors’ concerns around personal liability. While 79% of respondents said they had liability insurance, less than half were comfortable with the level of protection it provided. This has troubling implications for the governance community.

“As the challenging operating environment and increasing complexity piles more pressure on organisations, robust and dynamic governance is critical. Yet, our members tell us they’re becoming more cautious, or reluctant to take up board roles altogether because they’re worried about the risks to them personally,” Caird says.

“This is far from ideal. Skilled, committed directors, with diverse experience, help build successful, sustainable organisations. We need more of these people in governance roles, not fewer.

“And it’s even more important today. The majority (60%) of directors surveyed expect their industry to undergo disruptive change over the next two years. Meanwhile, only half believe their board has the right capabilities to deal with increasing business complexity and risk.

“Strong leadership and strategic focus is critical to long-term sustainability. As 2021 approaches, we urge boards to consider whether they have the requisite skills and experience around the table to lead their organisation into the future,” Caird says.

The online survey of IoD members ran between 1 October and 20 October and had 914 responses.

The 2020 Director Sentiment Survey will be available on the IoD website from Friday 4 December: www.iod.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Institute Of Directors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 