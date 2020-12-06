Covid Boosts Franchising As New Book Celebrates NZ As Most Franchised Country

Some of New Zealand’s top franchises have received a huge increase in enquiries since Covid-19 came to our shores from redundant workers looking to buy their own business.

CrestClean is one of these. “We’ve seen significant and continually increasing interest from prospective franchisees with enquiries reaching 400 per month, many of them women” says CrestClean Managing Director Grant McLauchlan.

Driving Miss Daisy has also noticed this. “We’ve had an increase in enquiries and some excellent quality coming from former Airline staff, travel industry people and others from various sources, some who have been made redundant and others just making a “change of life” decision,” says Driving Miss Daisy Director, Jack Harper.

Mr McLauchlan and Mr Harper join the top franchise leaders from 10 other niches to share their stories and offer their valuable advice in the best-selling book, “New Zealand’s Top Franchise Leaders, Secrets Revealed,” written by Pete Burdon. The book was written to celebrate the little-known fact that New Zealand is the most franchised country in the world.

“This should be celebrated because franchising gives so many New Zealanders the opportunity to run their own businesses and Covid-19 has now opened up that opportunity for many more. These prospects can all learn from the leaders in the book,” says Author Pete Burdon.

“It’s clear from the book that a huge part of the success of these leaders and franchising in general is the need for franchisors to look after franchisees to the point where they are almost treated like part of the family.”

Many of the leaders profiled in the book have multiple family members involved in the business and others have franchisees who have passed their business on to the next generation.

Mr Burdon says the importance of working as a team was another factor to shine through with many of the franchises. “Fastway Couriers franchisees rely on each other to coordinate between regions, while a highlight of the Exceed Home Maintenance chapter was how franchisees dropped everything to help their Christchurch colleagues survive after the earthquakes,” says Mr Burdon.

The book features the leaders in 12 different niches, all with quite distinct backgrounds. “Adam Parore is better known by many as a former cricketing great, but now owns Small Business Accounting, while Night ‘n Day was one of the first ever home-grown franchises back in the early 1990s,” says Mr Burdon.

The top New Zealand franchise leaders featured in the book include; Melanie and Jack Harper (Driving Miss Daisy), Paul Bull (Signature Homes), Adam Parore (Small Business Accounting), Scott Jenyns (Fastway Couriers/Aramex), Grant McLauchlan and Rene Mangnus (CrestClean), Karen and David Dovey (Exceed Home Maintenance), Denise and Andrew Lane (Night ‘n Day), Brendon Lawry (Liquorland), Paul Jamieson (Kelly Sport and Kelly Club), Gill Webb (Active+), Simon Harkness (Kitchen Studio) and Simon McKearney (HelloWorld).

Pete Burdon is a media trainer and best-selling author of books sharing the secrets of leaders in specific niches. The book can be found at www.FranchiseLeadersBook.com

