Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Exporter David Boyd Becomes ExportNZ Chair

Sunday, 6 December 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Export New Zealand

ExportNZ Executive Director, Catherine Beard, is pleased to announce that Canterbury exporter Mr David Boyd is the new Chair of ExportNZ, taking over from Sir Ken Stevens, who recently retired from the role after 11 years of great service.

David Boyd is Founder and Director of Foot Science International, a business that designs, manufacturers and exports orthotics that sell through podiatrists and foot care specialists around the world.

David Boyd is a leading member of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce ExportNZ branch, and Foot Science International is a past winner of the Champion Canterbury Awards export category.

CEO of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Leeann Watson says David Boyd is highly regarded in the Canterbury business community and is a businessperson who gives a lot back to other exporters in many ways, including as a Beachhead Advisor in the NZTE network.

David Boyd says he is looking forward to working with the rest of the ExportNZ Advisory Board members on how ExportNZ can support exporters through policy and advocacy on exporter issues and through the 8 regional offices around New Zealand which are operated by the EMA (Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty), Business Central (Manawatu, Hawkes Bay, Wellington), Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce (Canterbury) and Otago Southland Employers Association (Dunedin and Invercargill).

David Boyd said it has never been more important for the export community to support each other than in these challenging economic times, and that is the strength of the ExportNZ network.

KEY POINTS

- Exports from New Zealand have been remarkably resilient in the face of a tough year with Covid-19 disruptions and the lack of ability of exporters to travel.

- Food and beverage exports have remained strong, particularly for goods that are destined for supermarket shelves, while foods and beverages exported into food service channels like restaurants and hotels have had a tougher time.

- The major barrier we are hearing about currently is frustration with logistics, including longer lead times and more expensive freight options.

- Exporters have been investing in enhancing their online presence, but are looking forward to the time when they can travel to their export markets again.

- "Brand New Zealand" is strong because of the country’s handling of Covid-19 and through having a strong communicator in the Prime Minister, who has led NZ admirably through difficult times.

- 2021 brings NZ’s hosting of APEC (digital, but with opportunities to highlight NZ’s role as leading exporter in Asia Pacific).

- 2021 will be the 50th Anniversary of ExportNZ.

ABOUT EXPORTNZ

ExportNZ is part of the BusinessNZ Network, which includes the EMA, Business Central, Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and the Otago Southland Employers Association.

The Network supports 8 regional offices that run exporter networking events, awards events, conferences, seminars, exporter mentoring and support services. The Wellington and Canterbury Chambers also issue Certificates of Origin documentation and market access advice to exporters and Carnets for trade show samples.

ExportNZ advocates on a wide range of issues including in support of high-quality Free Trade Agreements, the reduction of trade barriers domestically and internationally, and for policies that are supportive of trade.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Export New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 