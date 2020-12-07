MetroEXP Promotes Tammy Milani To Managing Partner; Hires New Account Manager To Accommodate Growth

Tammy Milani has been promoted to Managing Partner at MetroEXP one of Auckland’s fastest growing marketing and activations agencies.

As a result of rapid growth, Beatrice Bearne also joins MetroEXP as Account Manager, adding to the growing team.

In her previous role as Commercial Director and Head of Client Services at Augusto, Tammy has worked across a range of global clients including AIG, Gatorade, Cadbury and Wendy’s. Tammy also brings a wealth of personal experience in the liquor industry to MetroEXP.

Commenting on her new appointment, Tammy says she is excited about the new role and is focused on driving growth and developing the agency’s unique interactive video offering.

“Like all experiential agencies, 2020 has been incredibly challenging, most of our event portfolios were cancelled. But since then, I have seen first-hand the strength of our offering and relationships with our clients, and we have now bounced back to pre-COVID levels .

For a small team, we have grand plans, and I’m excited to bring all these goals and aspirations into fruition moving forward. The future is definitely bright so watch this space,” says Milani.

Milani’s promotion will see her continue to work closely with the leadership team on strategic growth and the commercial success of the agency.

To accommodate the rapid growth of MetroEXP, the company has expanded its team with the appointment of Beatrice Bearne in a new position as Account Manager. Beatrice’s experience across consumer promotions, digital and below the line marketing is a welcome addition to the agency.

“My philosophy has always been to surround myself with a team that has hustle and heart, so Beatrice is going to be a great fit with our existing team.” says Milani.

