Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Borrin Foundation Announces Inaugural Justice Fellow

Monday, 7 December 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: The Borrin Foundation

The Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation is delighted to announce that the inaugural Borrin Foundation Justice Fellowship has been awarded to Jennifer Braithwaite.

The Fellowship supports an outstanding legal professional with up to $120,000 in funding to work towards the Foundation’s vision of an Aotearoa New Zealand where everyone understands the role and value of the law, and enjoys the protection and opportunity that it provides.

Ms Braithwaite is an Auckland-based barrister with a background in children’s rights and child protection. She will undertake research in relation to children and young people’s access to justice in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Justice Goddard, Chair of the Borrin Foundation’s Grants and Scholarship Committee, says “we believe that investing in outstanding people can have a significant long-term practical impact on the way in which the law meets the needs and aspirations of New Zealanders. We are delighted to support Ms Braithwaite with this Fellowship. We are also delighted to support her work on access to justice for children in Aotearoa New Zealand. This is an important and timely topic. Ms Braithwaite’s research will help to ensure that reforms in this area are soundly based and appropriately targeted.”

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i, Chief Philanthropic Officer of the Borrin Foundation, says “this is the first time we have run this process and the calibre of candidates applying was extremely high. We are looking forward to offering a range of additional Fellowship opportunities next year.”

MORE INFORMATION

The Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation was established in 2018 through a $38 million bequest by the late Judge Ian Borrin. It is a philanthropic organisation which supports legal research, education, and scholarship. The Foundation’s current strategic focus is on the criminal justice system and family law.

Jennifer Braithwaite is an Auckland-based barrister with a background in children’s rights, child protection, Te Tiriti o Waitangi claims, Māori legal issues, public law, and general litigation. She holds a number of governance roles in relation to children’s rights. More information about Ms Braithwaite’s research can be found at: www.borrinfoundation.nz/justice-fellow2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Borrin Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 