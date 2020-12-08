Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Chief People Officer Appointment

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has promoted Nikki Dines as its next Chief People Officer with effect from 1 February 2021.

Ms Dines has been with Air New Zealand since 2013 and has held a variety of roles within the People, Airports, and Pilots teams. This includes leading Air New Zealand’s Pilot group as General Manager Pilots and her more recent role of General Manager People – Corporate, Revenue & Employee Experience.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Nikki has established a proven track record over the past seven years and is well respected for what she’s achieved in her various roles with the company.

“Nikki is regarded as an outstanding leader with considerable airline knowledge and experience. Her promotion into the role is a credit to the depth of talent we have within the airline.”

Ms Dines holds an LLB (Hons) and BA qualifications from the University of Auckland and prior to joining Air New Zealand, she was a partner with LangtonHudsonButcher.

Ms Dines will replace Joe McCollum who will shortly complete his fixed term agreement and will be leaving the company in February to resume his consultancy practice.

“I want to thank Joe McCollum, who has played a critical role in helping Air New Zealand navigate the COVID-19 crisis and for getting us in a position to be ready to seize the opportunities ahead”.

