Proudly Sponsoring Surfing For Farmers Since 2018

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Our Kiwi farmers and growers leave everything they have on the field, they give their all to support New Zealand’s economy and ensure we have access to the very best food and beverage. However, this does take a toll on their wellbeing and mental health. Helping farmers and growers take care of their mental health is as important to Ballance Agri-Nutrients as the health and safety of our own team, that’s why we are a founding partner of the Surfing for Farmers programme.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of New Zealand farmers is an important topic,” says Jason Minkhorst, GM Sales, Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

“When you consider all the factors that farmers deal with on a daily bases such as working remotely, animal welfare, financial pressure, consumer demands, media and lobby group commentary, long hours and weather events like drought, it is easy to understand why mental health is an issue in rural New Zealand.

“New Zealand farmers love what they do, but the number of people struggling with mental illness in rural areas is growing. Data shows the number of suicides in rural communities has remained unchanged for the last five years.”

Farmers are becoming more open about their mental health, however they still don't have enough support. The learn-to-surf programme provides an opportunity for farmers to step away from what can be an all-consuming business, get fresh air, exercise and interact with other farmers, rural families and industry professionals.

The Surfing for Farmers programme runs for approximately 13 weeks from December 2020, at 16 regional surf beaches around the country. Farmers are provided with surfing gear (wetsuits, surfboards), free lessons and a free barbeque where participants can swap surfing stories and have a general catch-up.

Check out the list of locations for one in your local area or go to the Surfing for Farmers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/surfingforfarmers/. All a farmer needs to do is turn up!

Location

Kick off dates and timeContact details
Northland – Sandy BayWednesday 20th January 2021, runs for 8-10 weeks

Calvin Ball 027 223 2894 or

Ryan Baxter 021 809 569

Pauanui -Top of Mt VistaEvery Monday from 7th December 10am - 12:30pm

Karl Davis

027 496 4633

Waihi Beach - North end Surf ClubTuesday 1st December Tuesday 5:30pm

Mike Meade

027 659 0661

Mt Maunganui -Corner of Banks and Marine ParadeEvery Thursday 10th December 5:30pmGeoff Waite 027 601 4444 or
Sarah Hickey 027 554 9257
Ohope- West endTuesday 1st December 5:30pmPhil Williams 027 499 5605 or
Oliver Dobbin 021 149 1972
Kaiaua BeachFriday 27th November, 18th December 5:30pm + 2021 TBC

Matt Jefferd

027 499 9205

Gisborne - Midway Beach surfclub8th of December 5:30pm

Stephen Thomson

021 450 6531

Taranaki - Fitzroy BeachEvery Tuesday from 1st December 5:30pm then 12th Jan until the end of summerMark Dwyer 021 528 263 or
Dean File 021 544 364
Northern Hawkes Bay - Waimarama Beach

December 10th at 4pm – one session before Christmas

Beginning again on Jan 21st and then every second Thursday, same time and location

Tim Wynne-Lewis

027 488 9719

Central Hawkes Bay- Porangahau Beach

Pourerere Beach

Thursday 17th December 4pm

Tuesday 22nd December 4pm

Starting again every second Wednesday from 27th Jan 4pm at Porangahau beach

10th February 4pm at Pourerere Beach

Andy Lee

027 354 8608

Wairarapa- Riversdale Beach surf clubEvery Thursday from 3rd December 6pm

Amanda Bowie

027 747 4011

Sumner beachEvery Tuesday from 17th November 6:15pm

Sandra Taylor

021 151 8685

North Canterbury, Gore BayEvery Thursday from 19th November 6pm

James Northcote

027 216 6822

Oamaru - Campbells Bay, Kakanui beachEvery Wednesday from 9th December 6:00pm

Alfie Broughton

021 247 8542

Colac Bay, Riverton Rock6pm Thursday 10th, 17th December
then every Thursday from the 14th of January		Leo Pekar 027 211 1389 or
Tom Slee 021 027 29896 or
Jess Terrill 027 864 7230

