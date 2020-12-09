Advantage Partners With SafeStack To Deliver Cybersecurity Training Targeted At New Zealand Businesses For 2021

Even with the best solutions to protect against cyberattacks, your best line of defence is your staff. Their ability to spot ever more sophisticated phishing and other subtle forms of attack is only as good as the training you provide. Advantage recognised a need for a training solution focused on actions targeting New Zealand businesses, and following research, it was a logical choice to collaborate with SafeStack.

Many companies and organisations source training courses and material to educate staff from companies overseas, such as from the United States. Whilst these companies may provide excellent training material, they develop it with a focus on their regional markets.

There is often a big gap between training content sourced from overseas and new security threats that companies in New Zealand face. The frequency of attacks has increased dramatically in 2020 and is likely to continue to grow.

The SafeStack Academy provides a range of interactive online training courses that are updated, and added to, as conditions change, and new types and variations of attack occur.

"We're excited to collaborate with Advantage to provide cybersecurity training to New Zealand businesses. We both believe every organisation has the right to be safe and secure and look forward to sharing our online training with you. Our lessons are designed to be easy-to-digest, interactive, and fun, to help create a security culture that is empowering for your staff." – Laura Bell, Founder and CEO of SafeStack Limited

As Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith will tell you, "Often, at first glance, email, or other forms of phishing and other attacks, look just like messages from trusted partners and suppliers. They look so much like the real thing that it is a commonplace occurrence for employees to click on a hyperlink before they realise that it is an attack. By that time, it may already be too late!"

"Even in the fast-moving financial sector, it typically takes five months before a breach is detected and another 54 days to contain the breach. Well trained staff will significantly reduce the risk to your systems, your reputation and your business."

Steve Smith said "Advantage is excited about this new partnership and is offering New Zealand businesses a free trial of one of the training modules, seeing and experiencing the quality of the web-based training service at first-hand. Given the evolution of ever more sophisticated and evolving attacks, such as have been experienced in NZ in 2020, new modules are being written, ensuring our clients are aware of and trained to recognise new forms of attack.

For your free trial, go to https://partners.safestack.io/advantage

About Safestack:

Founded in 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand, SafeStack is a boutique cybersecurity company with a team that now stretches across New Zealand and Australia. SafeStack provides New Zealand-specific, budget-friendly online training to help you and your team understand security awareness and privacy law and how it impacts your organisation.

Led by Founder and CEO, Laura Bell, with over a decade of experience in software development and information security, Laura specialises in bringing security survival skills, practices, and culture into fast-paced organisations of every shape and size.

About Advantage

"Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal," says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. "We are a technology-driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours."

"To achieve this goal in today's IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers can rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today's environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer's requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

