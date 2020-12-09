Tourist Hotspots Struggling In September Quarter

Key tourism destinations such as Queenstown, Rotorua, and Auckland had some of the largest drops in filled jobs in the September 2020 quarter in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

Queenstown-Lakes district had 1,155 fewer jobs in the September 2020 quarter than in the same period last year – a 5.3 percent decrease.

Jobs filled in Rotorua district decreased by 1.1 percent (329 jobs). Auckland experienced level 3 lockdown restrictions in August and had a 0.4 percent fall (3,186 jobs) in the September 2020 quarter.

