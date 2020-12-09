Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Morphum Environmental And Lynker Analytics Awarded Government Contract To Identify Wetlands Using New Technology

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 11:21 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A new way to identify and map natural wetlands, using artificial intelligence, is being developed by two local companies as part of a contract agreement with the Ministry for the Environment.

“Being able to accurately and quickly identify natural wetlands using the latest suite of technological tools will not only save time and money for landowners and councils, but it will lift also the bar for the environmental protection of wetlands,” said Caleb Clarke, Director of Morphum Environmental.

The two companies involved are the environmental science and engineering specialist Morphum Environmental and data science specialist Lynker Analytics.

Additional protection for wetlands was introduced in the Government’s Essential Freshwater package which came into effect from early September.

The National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 requires “the loss of extent of natural inland wetlands is avoided, their values are protected, and their restoration is promoted” as well as a specific requirement that councils identify and map their natural inland wetlands to at least 500m².

Wetlands provide numerous benefits including protecting and improving water quality, providing a habitat for wildlife, carbon sequestration, storing floodwater and maintaining surface water flow during dry periods.

Because wetland mapping is a difficult and time-consuming process it has concentrated on more significant wetlands. There is no uniform national understanding of where wetlands are, especially smaller wetlands on private land.

Under the contract, Morphum Environmental and Lynker Analytics will develop and pilot a methodology to map wetland extent to a minimum area of 500 m2 that can then be applied consistently at a regional or national scale.

The diverse nature of wetland ecosystems present multiple challenges to the design and development of a mapping solution.

The solution will use applied science together with engineering and data science.

Piloting the approach with landowners interested in taking part will be a key aspect of the project.

About the project

This project team includes personnel experienced in identifying, delineating and classifying wetlands in the field. Morphum’s environmental engineers also have experience in designing and constructing wetland systems which provides a unique understanding of the hydrological components of wetlands as well as, the occurrence and nature of wetlands induced by the built environment.

The methodology will consider a wide range of data inputs including aerial photography, satellite imagery, LiDAR and existing GIS data including; soil type and hydrology. “One option is to apply deep learning techniques to these large data sets to build a digital profile of wetland class and then to delineate or map the extents,” says Matt Lythe, Managing Director of Lynker Analytics. “Deep learning is a is a subset of machine learning that uses artificial neural networks to learn complex and intricate patterns in large data sets.”

Scheduled for completion in May 2021 the project aims to deliver a pragmatic, consistent and cost-effective means that regional councils could choose to use to implement the requirements to map and classify wetlands under the proposed NPS-FM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 