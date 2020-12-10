Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Portainer.io Launches Portainer Business Edition, Bringing Simplified Container Management Platform To Enterprise Scale

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 9:59 am
Press Release: Portainer.io

Auckland, New Zealand, December 10th, 2020 – New Zealand-based Portainer.io, creator of open source tools to easily manage containers, has launched Portainer Business, which adds premium business-critical features to its container management platform.
 

Growing to 500,000 open source users in just two years, Portainer.io is anticipating rapid uptake of its business offering, particularly given the recent introduction of support for Kubernetes.

Portainer Business is built on top of Portainer.io’s beloved open source platform, which simplifies container management and orchestration without compromising functionality. Portainer Business serves the CIO and CISO community by offering the enhanced control and security needed to run Portainer in corporate Kubernetes, Docker, and Edge environments.

The new product also incorporates the rigorous pre-release testing and comprehensive support business users need for an annual license fee, while continuing to decrease complexity and humanize container management.

Complexity and security are two of the top challenges facing teams deploying containers, according to CNCF data. Portainer Business solves both.

“We are thrilled to launch Portainer Business today because it will enable Portainer.io to remain true to our open source roots,” said Portainer.io CEO and Co-Founder Neil Cresswell.

“We are a small team with big ambitions for our open source software and we want to be able to continue to innovate and respond to development requests from our community. With Portainer Business, we can meet the needs of commercial users in a sustainable way while continuing to fund Portainer’s open source Community Edition.”

Portainer.io is well-equipped to support a proven model of offering both paid and open source versions of its product. The Portainer.io team is spread across four continents and covers every time zone and multiple languages. As Portainer Business gains traction, the company will grow its support footprint further and work with partners to amplify its uptake.

By volume of users, Portainer.io is already one of the most successful software ventures to come out of New Zealand. Earlier in the year, the company attracted an initial seed funding round of US$1.2 million to fast-track its growth plans and is looking to rapidly convert its open source success into global revenue generation. Portainer Business is launching with more than 800 users already onboard and a backlog of 250 self-identified early adopters waiting to get their hands on its software.

--

About Portainer.io

Portainer.io was born in 2017 from founders Neil Cresswell and Anthony Lapenna's own struggle to learn Docker, with the vision to create a simple GUI-based tool to manage Docker - regardless of whether it was deployed standalone, in a cluster, on-premise, at the edge or in the cloud. In August 2020, the project was expanded to include support for Kubernetes and Azure ACI as well as retaining full support for Docker & Docker Swarm. Portainer Community Edition currently has over 500,000 global users. Portainer Business is the first business product Portainer.io has offered in its quest to humanize container management and orchestration. The team most recently raised a $1.8M NZD/$1.2M USD seed round in August of 2020.

