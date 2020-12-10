Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Radius Care Gives Shares To Long-serving Staff At Listing

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: Radius Care

Aged care and retirement village operator Radius Care (NZX: RAD) acknowledged the contribution of its staff as part of its listing today on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX). Staff who have served the company for 10 years, facility managers and members of the senior management team have each been gifted 1,250 shares (equivalent to $1,000 worth of shares at the Listing Price of $0.80 per Share) in the company.

“We wanted a way to recognise the contribution that our staff have made to the company’s success. It effectively means some of our most loyal and impactful staff will have received, as part of the listing process, a stake in the ownership of Radius Care,” says Brien Cree, Chairman.

“It is our staff who really make the impact on the lives of Radius Care residents. They are the key to our future success as we look to increase the number of New Zealanders we are able to accommodate and support,” adds Brien.

Radius Care employs around 1,700 employees in its 22 aged care facilities and 2 villages across New Zealand. Staff will receive one allocation of shares for each criteria met, which means some will receive more than one parcel of shares. The shares were issued to around 160 qualifying staff members in conjunction with the listing process and form part of the 176,495,000 Shares in Radius Care on listing.

