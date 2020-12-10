Macquarie Telecom Wins Customer First Category At Juniper Elevate Awards

Macquarie Telecom (part of Macquarie Telecom Group, ASX: MAQ), has won the Customer First category at the Juniper Networks Elevate Awards. The company was recognised for its customer-first approach to its networking technology through its partnership with Juniper.

The Elevate Awards celebrate network innovators around the globe who use Juniper technology and solutions to deliver amazing results for their businesses, customers, and the world.

Macquarie selected Juniper Networks for an overhaul of its nationwide network from the core to the edge, with the aim of injecting agile, automated and AI-driven innovation throughout the network and future-proof it. This has enabled Macquarie to scale to meet growing demand from Australian businesses, reduced outage impact and positioned Macquarie to continue to leverage new technologies.

The project involved the use of Juniper’s routers for core, aggregation and edge functions, and Macquarie was one of the first companies in the whole of Asia Pacific to benefit from segment routing through Juniper’s MX10K Universal Routing Platform.

Macquarie was among a select few Australian honourees at the Elevate Awards this year, recognised alongside leading telecoms and technology partners across the world.

“This award signifies our customer-first, #SoUnTelco philosophy and long-term strategic partnership with Juniper to use the best in networking technology to enhance the customer experience,” said Luke Clifton, Group Executive, Macquarie Telecom.

“Our core-to-edge network is the foundation for innovation, automation and simplification in our operations, leading to better outcomes and technology for our customers.”

The win makes for Macquarie Telecom Group’s fourth global award in just over two months, following its Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year and CEO of the Year wins at the World Communication Awards; and Macquarie Cloud Services’ Managed Services Innovation of the Year award at the Global Telecom (Glotel) Awards.

© Scoop Media

