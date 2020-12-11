The Curry Master - Voted Auckland's Best Indian Restaurant 2020

Birkenhead based Indian eatery The Curry Master has been announced Auckland’s best Indian restaurant for 2020, as voted by the Auckland Curry Movement.

The Auckland Curry Movement was established in 2009, with a mission of identifying Auckland’s best Indian Restaurant every year since then. There are 30 active voting members.

The Curry Master stood out in a competitive field in 2020, despite the significant impact of multiple lockdowns this year. In some instances multiple separate tables were booked to adhere to strict lockdown conditions of less than 10 attendees per table.

The Auckland Curry Movement judges each restaurant based on a formula considering quality of the meal, service, ambience, cost, and of course availability of cold Kingfishers. One of the founders Francis Lings was impressed with the quality achievement in every category.

“We could not believe the quality and value delivered by The Curry Master”

The Curry Master not only delivered exceptional quality in its traditional Indian cuisine, but accompanied by a $5 per drink special it was particularly enjoyable.

This was the first visit to The Curry Master for the Auckland Curry Movement, but certainly will not be the last, as it will be competing against another strong field again in 2021 to defend its title.

