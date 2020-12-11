Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bell Gully Celebrates Seven Accolades At The 2020 New Zealand Law Awards

Friday, 11 December 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

Bell Gully won seven awards at the 2020 New Zealand Law Awards held virtually on 10 December, including New Zealand Deal of the Year and Deal Team of the Year - a clean sweep of the major corporate categories.

Bell Gully's Corporate team was recognised as New Zealand's top deal team, following a strong 2019/2020 period where the team advised on close to $10billion worth of transactions. This was underpinned by the Vodafone New Zealand acquisition which won no fewer than three awards itself - M&A Deal of the Year, Debt Market Deal of the Year and overall New Zealand Deal of the Year. Led by partners James Gibson and Anna Buchly, this NZ$3.4 billion transaction was one of the largest New Zealand M&A transactions on record and involved Bell Gully's full range of specialist teams.

Bell Gully's Corporate team also won Equity Market Deal of the Year for the Napier Port IPO, led by partners Amon Nunns and Chris Goddard. The IPO was the largest in New Zealand since 2016 and involved significant input from the firm's corporate, local government, construction, property and regulatory teams.

Bell Gully's Projects and Real Estate team, led by partner Andrew Petersen, received an excellence award for Deal Team of the Year, an acknowledgment of its ongoing work around New Zealand's most complex, transformative and cutting-edge infrastructure, resource management, development and real estate projects.

There were also several individual awards to celebrate. For the second year in a row, chair Anna Buchly was named Managing Partner of the Year. Anna was recognised across several key areas including leading Bell Gully's various diversity and inclusion initiatives, her work across multiple multi-billion-dollar international transactions and her ongoing contribution to the firm's pro bono clients, including the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

Wellington Corporate partner Angela Harford won Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year (35 or under), with Resource Management partner Natasha Garvan receiving an excellence award in the same category. Angela was recognised for advising a range of public-sector entities on major procurement and tendering processes, including PPP procurement and significant and high-profile projects. Angela was also acknowledged for her work on Kōrero Tahi, Bell Gully's programme designed to provide young lawyers with an opportunity to practice their presentation skills with their peers and receive direct partner feedback.

We would like to congratulate all other finalists and winners, including: BNZ, winners of the Financial Services In-House Team of the Year.

Read more about Bell Gully's awards and recognition.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 