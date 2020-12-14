Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

School Road Publishing Announces Partnerships With Stuff

Monday, 14 December 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: School Road Publishing

Independent New Zealand-owned magazine publisher, School Road Publishing, has today confirmed a content sharing agreement with New Zealand’s biggest news site, Stuff.

The partnership will see content originating in School Road Publishing’s portfolio of magazine brands also appearing online at Stuff.co.nz, expanding the reach of School Road Publishing’s titles, as well as increasing the offering of reliable and engaging lifestyle journalism available to Kiwi readers.

School Road Publishing was born in the wake of COVID-19 and over the past three months has successfully launched four independent magazines:

  • Woman, a fortnightly print and digital magazine about New Zealand women, for New Zealand women, by New Zealand women. Woman is helmed by Sido Kitchin, seven-time winner of the MPA Awards’ Women’s Magazine Editor of the Year and two-time Supreme Magazine Editor of the Year.
  • Haven, a new monthly home and living magazine edited by celebrated lifestyle journalist Vanessa Marshall.
  • Thrive, a nurturing inspirational monthly wellness magazine edited by journalist, broadcaster and acclaimed magazine editor Wendyl Nissen, who is also the author of 10 books, mostly about living a chemical-free, wholesome and back-to-basics lifestyle.
  • Scout, a domestic travel magazine edited by Sarah-Kate Lynch, who has published 12 best-selling books, edited the New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, won awards for her columns and TV shows and spent the last nine years as Travel Editor of NZ Woman’s Day.

Stuff will share a selection of stories and video content taken from all four magazines and they will be housed under Stuff's Life & Style and Travel verticals.

On entering into the formal agreement with Stuff, School Road Publishing - Group Publisher, Sido Kitchin, says: "Sinead Boucher and the team at Stuff have been hugely supportive of our new magazine brands since we launched in October, and we are proud to form a content partnership. Stuff has the largest online audience in New Zealand and is ideally placed to help us extend the reach of our lifestyle content. With our four magazine brands Woman, Haven, Thrive and Scout, we love to tell New Zealand stories and Stuff is the perfect platform to share our content to the widest audience.”

Stuff Editorial Director Mark Stevens says the School Road stable of magazines is an ideal fit for Stuff. “It’s heartening to see two New Zealand media companies collaborating to bring quality lifestyle content to the widest possible Kiwi audience. We’re thrilled to be working with a brand new homegrown publishing house,” Stevens says. “The calibre of stories from Sido’s team is top class and it’ll be an exciting addition to the mix for Stuff’s travel and lifestyle audience.”

The content sharing is set to commence on Friday 18th December.

© Scoop Media

