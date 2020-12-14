Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Rūnanga O Whaingaroa To Farewell CEO Toa Faneva

Monday, 14 December 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Whaingaroa

Kāeo, 14 December 2020. Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa (TRoW) Chief Executive Toa Faneva today announced a resignation to pursue new opportunity as CEO for Tai Tokerau Wānanga NorthTec, the largest provider of vocational education and training in Northland. Mr Faneva believes the time is right for a new CEO to lead the Whangaroa tribe’s exciting plans for the future.

TRoW Chairperson Murray Moses says Mr Faneva’s six years at the helm has been instrumental in building the capabilities and confidence in TRoW and giving strong foundations to Whangaroa.

“Under Toa’s leadership, TRoW has seen growth in staff and services. Toa has led signature projects such as emergency housing securing Community Housing Provider (CHP) status, and the enhancement of a robust development plan for our Whangaroa iwi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa/Ngāpuhi ki Whangaroa,” Mr Moses.

In more recent times Mr Faneva has led the development of TRoW’s new strategy to diversify its investments beyond its strengths in fisheries assets and has taken essential steps with the establishment of Te Puna Koanga, Whaingaroa Housing Company, and Ngā Toenga Whenua Tōpū o Whaingaroa.

Hokimate Tua, Deputy Chair of Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, thanked Mr Faneva for his strategic leadership and was proud of the progress made during the past six years and mihi to Mr Faneva for serving Whangaroa now and into the future.

“Toa has positioned TRoW to grow returns for Whangaroa and helped us continue on our journey to diversify our investments. Quality planning and investments by Toa have helped shape a platform for Whangaroa, built respect within Te Taitokerau and promise a future with more opportunities for our Whangaroa people,” Mr Tua said.

The TRoW Board will conduct a comprehensive search for a CEO to succeed Mr Faneva who will leave TRoW in February 2021.

