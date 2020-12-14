Toll Workers Strike To Prevent Pay Cuts

Workers for troubled logistics giant Toll took strike action today to defend pay cuts being proposed to their collective agreement. Around 25 workers (or 70%) of Auckland’s Toll Logistics (the third party logistics arm of global logistics giant Toll) took 24 hours of strike action today picketing the head office in Mangere.

The workers are trying to prevent proposed cuts to their collective agreement that would see the removal of all rates except for the current minimum rate which the company are offering to increase by 10cents.

FIRST Union spokesperson, Jared Abbott, described the offer as disgraceful.

"Workers are really struggling this year with rising rent prices, hours cut due to Covid, and many people supporting family members who have lost jobs. Our members at Toll have worked tirelessly to help the company get through these rough times and all they are asking is a small increase to keep up with the cost of living."

"Now is not the time for company’s to be cutting low-paid workers’ wages. If the company need to save on wages they should be look at those with 6 figure salaries, not the people struggling to survive week to week."

More strike action has been planned for next week.

ENDS

© Scoop Media