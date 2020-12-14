Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Era For Seed Force With RAGT Semences Purchase

Monday, 14 December 2020, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Seed Force

Cornerstone shareholder and international seed powerhouse RAGT Semences has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining shares in New Zealand company Seed Force Ltd (SFL) and Australian subsidiary Seed Force Pty Ltd (SFPT).

As a result, Seed Force will become a subsidiary of RAGT.

For RAGT, this will create a truly global seed company and provide it with a strong presence in the Southern Hemisphere.

Bruce Garrett, Managing Director, Seed Force Ltd, said that since the company’s inception in 2006 and the signing of the joint venture partnership, it has always been the goal to create a true global company.

“This will help us strengthen and develop our presence in New Zealand and Australia.

“Integral to this expansion will be RAGT’s scope and ability to fully exploit opportunities in pasture, forage, broadacre and soil health markets and expand exposure for the full range of its breeding portfolio spanning 32 species,” he said.

RAGT now has 19 subsidiaries across the world and 17 research stations, being active in over 50 countries worldwide. It has over 100 years of experience.

With this transaction, SFL will acquire 100% of the shares in SFPL, and Joordens Zaden BV, the Netherlands-based 100% subsidiary company of RAGT, will acquire 100% of the SFL shares. This means SFPL becomes a subsidiary of SFL and SFL becomes a subsidiary of Joordens.

“For Seed Force, this is a new chapter providing confidence that we will continue to introduce next generation products as well as those that the market has come to know and trust such as SF Greenly II, SF Hustle, SF Moxie, SF Sultan, SF Indulgence, SF Brigadier and RGT Planet barley.

“Since launching, Seed Force has built a reputation and market position as a strong supplier of proprietary genetics. Not only will this continue, but now RAGT completes our vision to see globally competitive R&D programmes developed for the benefit of New Zealand producers.

“I wish to acknowledge Peter Bosworth, of Armillary Private Capital, who advised RAGT and the New Zealand and Australian shareholders on the transaction. His understanding of the agribusiness sector was important in advising the shareholders,” Bruce Garrett said.

There will be no change in staff numbers or responsibilities and the company will still continue to trade under the Seed Force name in New Zealand and Australia.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Seed Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 