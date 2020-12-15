Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: 'Institutional Digital Asset Trends For 2021 - What Else Apart From DeFi?'

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Onchain Custodian and Ruby Capital about "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?" on 16th of Dec, 2020. It will be held from 1PM Singapore/Beijing time.

As the market faces a tough climb out of the pandemic, crypto has put up a stellar performance. Market survey of 800 institutional investors across the U.S. and Europe shows that thirty-six percent of respondents (27% in the U.S. and 45% in Europe) say they are currently invested in digital assets. It further revealed that not only a higher penetration with crypto hedge and venture funds, as expected, but also the financial advisor, high net worth individual and family office segments.

With the rise of family offices in Asia and the younger demographics adopting cryptocurrency as a new asset class, Moonstake's partnership with Onchain is a major step toward meeting market sentiment for a more secure crypto investment platform. Thus, a series of webinars where keynote speakers will share the vast potential of digital currencies as part of an approach to wealth preservation, diversification and growth are in the pipeline.

In this webinar, Onchain Custodian will share about institutional investment trends and the importance of independent custodian, while Moonstake will address the stability behind staking versus the volatility of the current DeFi scene together with Ruby Capital, an official Defi partner of Moonstake.

About this Webinar:
TOPIC: "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?"
DATE & TIME: 16th of Dec, 1PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)
SPEAKERS:
- Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake
- El Lee, Co-Founder & COO of Onchain Custodian
- Panjun Wang, Director of Ruby Capital

MODERATOR: Roy Kek, Co-founder & Managing Director, DIFY
IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:
- What is the participation from Institutions to defi?
- What is the gateway for institutions: greyscale trust products
- How has the bull market affected investment sentiments, and what are the trends for high net worth individuals and institutional investors to look out in 2021?
- Opinion about geopolitical tension and government policies affecting the crypto space
- How do you see DeFi platforms such as Aave & UniSwap going into 2021?
- Potential projects that could join in DeFi other than lending
- Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://bit.ly/2LnQ6cP

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 