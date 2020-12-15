Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: 'Institutional Digital Asset Trends For 2021 - What Else Apart From DeFi?'

Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Onchain Custodian and Ruby Capital about "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?" on 16th of Dec, 2020. It will be held from 1PM Singapore/Beijing time.

As the market faces a tough climb out of the pandemic, crypto has put up a stellar performance. Market survey of 800 institutional investors across the U.S. and Europe shows that thirty-six percent of respondents (27% in the U.S. and 45% in Europe) say they are currently invested in digital assets. It further revealed that not only a higher penetration with crypto hedge and venture funds, as expected, but also the financial advisor, high net worth individual and family office segments.

With the rise of family offices in Asia and the younger demographics adopting cryptocurrency as a new asset class, Moonstake's partnership with Onchain is a major step toward meeting market sentiment for a more secure crypto investment platform. Thus, a series of webinars where keynote speakers will share the vast potential of digital currencies as part of an approach to wealth preservation, diversification and growth are in the pipeline.

In this webinar, Onchain Custodian will share about institutional investment trends and the importance of independent custodian, while Moonstake will address the stability behind staking versus the volatility of the current DeFi scene together with Ruby Capital, an official Defi partner of Moonstake.

About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?"

DATE & TIME: 16th of Dec, 1PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake

- El Lee, Co-Founder & COO of Onchain Custodian

- Panjun Wang, Director of Ruby Capital

MODERATOR: Roy Kek, Co-founder & Managing Director, DIFY

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What is the participation from Institutions to defi?

- What is the gateway for institutions: greyscale trust products

- How has the bull market affected investment sentiments, and what are the trends for high net worth individuals and institutional investors to look out in 2021?

- Opinion about geopolitical tension and government policies affecting the crypto space

- How do you see DeFi platforms such as Aave & UniSwap going into 2021?

- Potential projects that could join in DeFi other than lending

- Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://bit.ly/2LnQ6cP

