Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The FMA Sets Out Its Mandate For Integrated Finance

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: Mindful Money

Mindful Money welcomes the Financial Markets Authority guidance on ethical and responsible investment released yesterday. This sends a strong signal to fund managers and the overall sector that the FMA will take action on misleading claims.

The FMA’s announcement in an important element in their framework for an ‘integrated financial system’, the term they use for a financial system that takes into account the risks and opportunities of social and environmental issues on finance and the impact of finance on society and the environment.

Barry Coates, Mindful Money’s CEO welcomed the policy: “The FMA’s new framework of measures on integrated finance provides a mandate for action. They have now signalled that they will use fair dealing laws to retain the trust and confidence of the public in integrated finance. This will include action on marketing and communications that confuses the public, as well as more serious cases of misleading the public.

“Regulations on disclosure are crucial to bring transparency to integrated finance. The FMA’s framework will include new laws on climate disclosure and rules on default funds that include disclosure of ethical policies. Transparency is the sunlight that build trust and confidence.

“Mindful Money will work alongside these new rules to add transparency on KiwiSaver funds and retail investment funds, and build the capability of investors.

The FMA is showing they recognise that the finance system is not just about money. They have brought their work into line with the government’s Living Standards Framework. The FMA’s new mandate integrates both aspects – firstly that climate change, the environment and social issues create financial risks and opportunities, and secondly that financial decisions have a crucial impact on the climate, the environment and people.

“A month after the release of the Sustainable Finance Forum, this signals that the FMA will play a crucial role in guiding, supporting and regulating the transition to an integrated finance system.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mindful Money on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 