Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young People With Lived Experience To Shape Healthcare

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest primary health organisation, has appointed its first Youth Advisory Group. The fourteen young people who make up the group will provide guidance to the organisation, based on lived experience, to help improve health outcomes for children and young people across Auckland. The group will also guide implementation of ProCare’s Population Health Strategy.

ProCare Associate Clinical Director Dr Sue Wells says, “data taken from our population health needs analysis, called Our Picture of Health, shows that one in four young people aged 15 – 24 enrolled with a general practice did not visit their GP over a two year period.

“Young people have specific health needs as they move through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood and are at higher risk of substance and alcohol misuse, mental health disorders, or contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs). But we also know that being enrolled with a general practice and receiving regular care with the same provider results in more positive health outcomes and it’s therefore so important we understand what barriers to access exist.

“The best people to inform us about what they need from healthcare services are young people themselves. The fourteen young people in the ProCare Youth Advisory Group are from diverse backgrounds and lifestyles and their input will help us to understand how things are for young people now, in particular young Māori and Pacific youth, and what needs to change for them to get the care they need from their local doctor or mental health service.”

Seventeen year old Parekotuku Williams, (Tapuika, Waitaha, Tuhorangi, Ngāti Rangiwewhi) said “I am excited to be part of ProCare’s Youth Advisory Group as a rangatahi Māori who is aspiring to work in the health sector. I want people to understand what matters to young Māori now and the barriers that stop us from easily accessing healthcare.”

The ProCare Youth Advisory Group is an innovative pilot which will run over the next twelve months where 14 young people aged between 14 and 24 will act as ambassadors for young Aucklanders by meeting regularly to provide insight into how young people think and feel about life in New Zealand, with a particular focus on how they like to interact with primary care and mental health services. Information provided by the group will help ProCare to deliver on its goal of increasing ‘Youth engagement with primary care’ as part of its Population Health Strategy.

Meet the fourteen members of the ProCare Youth Advisory Group.

Read more about the ProCare population health needs analysis

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 