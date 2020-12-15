Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Further Fuel Price Disruption As Waitomo Opens 4th Wellington Fuel Stop

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Waitomo

Waitomo Group is rounding off another massive year for the Waikato-based fuel supplier, with the opening of its fourth Wellington Fuel Stop later this week.

Widely acknowledged as the fuel company that brought competition and choice to the Wellington retail fuel market, Waitomo will open its Outlet City Tawa Fuel Stop on Thursday 17 December, 12pm – just in time for Christmas.

Prior to Waitomo’s entry into the market, the Capital paid some of the country’s highest fuel prices - up to 20-30 cents per litre more than Kiwis in the upper North Island.

This opening will follow the opening of its fifth South Island Fuel Stop on Wednesday in Christchurch.

The new 24-hour unmanned site is located at 26-28 Main Rd, next to Outlet City shopping centre, and offers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel.

To celebrate, a special opening price will be announced later this week. Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special “spin to win” wheel, and ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

Like all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, the new site is fitted with state-of-the-art vapour recovery technology.

